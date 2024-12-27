5 winter weekend getaways in Alabama for a cozy cabin escape

These five cabin getaways across Alabama offer the perfect setting for a weekend of warmth, comfort and beautiful surroundings.

Dreaming of crackling fires, warm blankets and scenic views?

As the temperatures drop, there’s no better time to escape to a cozy cabin tucked away in the heart of Alabama.

Whether you’re looking for a peaceful retreat or a romantic hideaway, these five winter weekend getaways will have you relaxing by the fire in no time.

Starlight Haven in Cedar Bluff

Starlight Haven’s Weiss Lake location in Cedar Bluff offers more than 1,500 feet of private lake frontage, providing guests with accommodations such as cabins, a dome and safari tents. The site is conveniently located near Little River Canyon, the deepest canyon east of the Mississippi River, offering additional opportunities for exploration.

T-Town Treehouse in Tuscaloosa

The T-Town Treehouse in Tuscaloosa combines a rustic charm with modern amenities. Situated near the University of Alabama campus, this elevated accommodation provides guests with a unique perspective of the surrounding area.

Postcard Cabins in Talladega Valley

Postcard Cabins Talladega Valley offers secluded cabins nestled along the Coosa River. For outdoor enthusiasts, the area features several hiking trails, including the Beeswax Large Mouth Loop and Lake Howard via Sylaward Trail, suitable for different skill levels.

ReTreet Resorts in Scottsboro

Situated near Lake Guntersville, ReTreet Resorts offers a luxurious glamping experience with 21 uniquely designed accommodations, including treehouses, glamping tents, tiny cottages and two-bedroom cabins. The resort’s proximity to the lake allows for breathtaking views and easy access to outdoor activities.

Highland Cottages in Guntersville

Highland Cottages near Lake Guntersville offers a tranquil retreat inspired by the Scottish Highlands. The cottages are designed to blend modern comfort with rustic charm, providing an alternative to traditional resort accommodations. Guests can enjoy private hot tubs with outdoor showers, enhancing the romantic and secluded atmosphere.

Alabama’s charming winter cabin escapes are calling. With these five cozy cabin escapes, winter in Alabama becomes a season to savor. Book a cozy weekend getaway at one of these businesses.