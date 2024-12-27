Best of Alabama News Center 2024: Recipes

As the final days of 2024 wind down, we want to look back on some of the stories that interested you the most this year – and one we think is worth another look.
These are the top recipes that appeared on Alabama News Center in 2024.
Old-Fashioned Salmon Patties
Old-Fashioned Salmon Patties are light, crispy and flavorful. The classic recipe is a simple and affordable way to put supper on the table. (Stacey Little / Southern Bite)
Alabamians offer 7 plans for next-level charcuterie boards
Candice Hightower uses locally sourced ingredients as much as possible in her charcuterie business, Wood + Rosemary. (Wood + Rosemary / Facebook)
Cathead Biscuits
Cathead Biscuits are big, fluffy, tender and perfect with butter, jam or gravy. This easy recipe is an iconic Southern classic. (Stacey Little / Southern Bite)
Best Salisbury Steak
This Salisbury Steak is delicious. Juicy seasoned ground beef patties are seared then simmered in a savory, rich gravy. (Stacey Little / Southern Bite)
Pecan Pie Cobbler
Pecan Pie Cobbler is where classic pecan pie and cobbler collide. Crunchy pecans, cakey cobbler and lots of that gooey pecan pie filling make this one of my new favorite desserts. (Stacey Little / Southern Bite)
Editor’s choice: Pumpkin Spice Bundt Cake with Cake Mix
Pumpkin Spice Bundt Cake is a crowd-pleaser and will be a hit at any gathering. (Andrea Mathis / Beautiful Eats & Things)