Alabama severe weather update: Storms push later again, now mainly an overnight event
National Weather Service Birmingham has again made adjustments to its severe storms timing graphic, as stabilized air has put a hamper on supercell development over the state at this point. However, National Weather Service Mobile has issued a tornado watch for its counties in southwest Alabama until 2 a.m. Sunday. Here is the latest update.
For locations west of a line from Huntsville to Brookwood to Mobile, the threat window will be from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. East of that, the threat window will be from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. And for locations east of a line from Heflin to Alexander City to Greenville, the threat window will be from 2 a.m. to 7 a.m. Sunday. We could see tornadoes — some of which could be strong, long-track tornadoes — damaging winds up to and possibly exceeding 70 mph, and hail up to ping pong ball size in diameter.
Unfortunately, this is shaping up to be an overnight event while most people will be asleep. Get your phones charged fully before going to bed. Keep your flashlights nearby and have your place of safety ready to go if a warning is issued for your location.
For more weather news and information from James Spann, Scott Martin and other members of the James Spann team, visit AlabamaWx.