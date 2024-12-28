Alabama severe weather update: Timing adjusted for threat window
With the lack of destabilization taking place across Alabama, National Weather Service Birmingham has adjusted the timing for the severe weather threat window for tonight into Sunday morning.
While the above image shows the counties covered by NWS Birmingham, I’ll stretch it out to cover everyone in the state as far as this timing. For locations west of a line from Huntsville to Brookwood to Mobile, the threat window will be from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. East of that, the window will be from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. And for locations east of a line from Heflin to Alexander City to Greenville, it will be from 2 a.m. to 7 a.m. We could see tornadoes, some of which could be strong, long-track tornadoes, damaging winds up to and possibly exceeding 70 mph, and hail up to ping pong ball size in diameter.
The Significant Tornado Parameter values coming off the latest ensembles show that there is a major tornado threat over southwest Alabama into the southern half of Mississippi and down into eastern Louisiana. Some of these values are topping out around 7.25. Any value over 1 means there will be the risk of a significant tornado; 7.25 means there is a greater risk.
Major damage from a violent tornado near Bude, Mississippi, was shared on X. The image shows a home completely obliterated and at least a half-mile-wide track of snapped trees. We may get even worse news throughout the night, but I’m praying that I’ll be 100% wrong.
Stay weather aware and be prepared.
For more weather news and information from James Spann, Scott Martin and other members of the James Spann team, visit AlabamaWx.