Best of Alabama News Center 2024: Entertainment and travel

From festivals to farewells, these were your favorite entertainment and travel stories of the year. (file)

As the final days of 2024 wind down, we want to look back on some of the stories that interested you the most this year – and one we think is worth another look.

These are the top entertainment and travel stories that appeared on Alabama News Center in 2024.

Here are six Alabama drive-in theaters where you can enjoy a movie under the stars

Alabama TV news legend Pam Huff announces her retirement

Alabama fall festival guide: 7 religious and cultural food festivals

Alabama’s Taylor Hicks – ‘American Idol’ winner, Broadway actor, TV host – set to release first album in 15 years

13 Alabama strawberry farms and festivals to visit this season

Editor’s choice: Rickwood Field and Major League Baseball are set to put spotlight on Birmingham, Alabama