New Year’s Recipe: Southern Turnip Greens

If you’re craving some good ol’ Southern comfort, these turnip greens are where it’s at. Cooked up slow with smoked meat, they’re tender, packed with flavor and have just the right hint of earthiness. Serve them alongside fried chicken, pork chops or pretty much anything, and you’ve got yourself a true Southern meal. (Stacey Little / Southern Bite)

Growing up, turnip greens were a staple on our family table, especially when my mom was cooking. She had this way of making them taste like pure comfort in a bowl. I remember sitting in her little kitchen, watching her toss handfuls of greens into a big pot with a ham hock, bacon grease and whatever other magic she kept hidden in her cabinet. The aroma would fill the house, and we’d know it was almost time to eat.

Now, every time I make turnip greens, it feels like a little nod to her and those Sunday suppers. Funny how a simple pot of greens can take you right back to those moments, surrounded by family and good food. It’s the kind of memory that sticks with you, like the taste of that first bite.

FAQs

What’s the difference in turnip greens, collard greens and mustard greens?

Turnip greens, collard greens and mustard greens might look similar, but each has its own unique flavor.

Turnip greens: These come from the top of the turnip plant, and they’ve got a nice, peppery, earthy flavor. They’re a little bitter, but in a good way. When you cook them, they get tender but still keep a little bit of that tang. They also cook a little faster than collards, and the leaves are smaller and softer.

Collard greens: Collards are the big, tough guys of the greens world. They’ve got those thick, sturdy leaves that taste kinda mild, like cabbage. Because they’re so hearty, they need a little longer cook time to get nice and tender, but they’re perfect for simmering with a ham hock or some bacon. Plus, they don’t have as much bitterness as turnip greens.

Mustard greens: Now, mustard greens? They’re the spicy ones. They’ve got a sharp, peppery flavor that hits you with a bit of a kick, like mustard (hence the name). They cook up pretty fast and have more tender leaves, but they’ve still got enough bite to hold up to all those smoky, savory flavors you throw at them.

Can I add turnip roots to this recipe?

Oh, heck, yeah. Adding turnip roots to your turnip greens is a great way to amp up the flavor and texture. The roots have a mild, slightly sweet and earthy flavor that pairs perfectly with the greens. It’s like getting a two-for-one deal from the same plant.

Simply wash and peel the turnip roots, chop them into small cubes and toss them in with your greens. They’ll cook right alongside the greens and absorb all that smoky, savory deliciousness from the broth and seasonings. Plus, they add a little extra heartiness to the dish, which never hurts.

What’s the best way to clean and cut turnip greens?

Cleaning and cutting turnip greens is important because they can be pretty gritty from dirt that’s left behind, but don’t worry — it’s simple.

Here’s how to clean them:

Give them a good rinse. Turnip greens can be sandy, so you’ll want to fill a big bowl or your sink with cool water. I even like to wash the ones that come in the bags that have already been cut and washed. Simply submerge the greens and swish them around to knock loose any dirt or grit. Let them sit for a minute, and you’ll see the dirt settle at the bottom. Rinse and repeat. Drain the water and do it again. It might take two or three rounds of rinsing to get them squeaky clean, but it’s worth it. You don’t want any grit sneaking into your dish.

Now, for cutting them:

Remove the tough stems (if you want). Lay the greens flat, fold the leaves in half along the stem and run a knife down the side to remove that thick center stem. Some folks leave the smaller stems in for texture, so it’s up to you. I actually love the stems, so I typically leave more in. Chop the greens. Once the stems are out of the way, stack a few leaves, roll them up like a cigar and slice them into strips. You don’t have to be precise; just cut them into bite-sized pieces. They’ll cook down, so no need to be too fussy.

Do I need to use fresh turnip greens, or can I use frozen?

Fresh is always best if you want that true Southern flavor. Fresh greens have a deeper, richer taste and a better texture when cooked. You can even use the bagged greens in the produce section that have already been cut and washed. (I do recommend washing the pre-washed greens again.) But if you’re in a pinch, frozen can work.

What meat should I use to season greens?

When it comes to seasoning turnip greens, you really can’t beat that smoky, savory flavor, and the best way to get that is with ham hocks, bacon or smoked turkey. The important thing to remember is to use smoked meats.

Smoked pork: Ham hocks are the classic go-to and my personal favorite. They add tons of rich, smoky goodness, and the meat gets so tender it just falls right off the bone. Perfect for those cozy, slow-cooked greens. You can also use smoked pork necks or smoked hog jowl, sometimes also labeled pork cheek.

Bacon: If you want to keep things simple and quick, bacon does the trick. The bacon grease gives you that smoky flavor. There’s no need to pre-cook it before adding it to the pot.

Smoked turkey: Looking for something a bit lighter? Smoked turkey legs, wings, necks or tails are all great choices. You still get all the smoky flavor, but without as much fat. It’s perfect if you’re trying to keep things on the healthier side.

Why are my turnip greens bitter?

Turnip greens naturally have a bit of a bite, but if they’re too bitter, you might not have cooked them long enough. That’s why that slow simmer is so important – it helps soften the greens and mellow out the bitterness.

Older greens tend to be more bitter, as well. If the leaves look wilted or the stems are really thick, that’s a sign they’re old or not as fresh, which can amp up the bitterness. Fresh, young, tender greens are always best if you want to avoid that.

In either case, you can also add a pinch of sugar or a splash of vinegar to help balance things out.

Can I cook turnip greens in a slow cooker?

Absolutely. A slow cooker is a great way to get that low, slow simmer without having to watch the pot. Just toss everything in, set it on low for about four to five hours and you’ll have tender, flavorful greens ready to go.

What do I serve with turnip greens?

Turnip greens are a classic side dish for any Southern meal. They pair perfectly with cornbread (you gotta have cornbread), fried chicken, pork chops or a big ol’ pot of beans. They also shine alongside a Sunday roast or barbecue.

Southern Turnip Greens

Click here for a printable recipe.

Prep time: 30 minutes

Cook time: 1 hour

Serves: 6

Ingredients

2 pounds fresh turnip greens, cleaned, with stems removed

3 quarts water

½ to ¾ pound smoked meat (ham hock, bacon, smoked turkey, etc.)

3 chicken bouillon cubes (or 3 teaspoons chicken bouillon base)

2 cloves garlic, sliced

1 to 1½ tablespoons salt

½ yellow onion, diced

Instructions

Combine water, smoked meat, bouillon cubes, salt, garlic and onion in a large pot and bring to a boil.*

Gradually add turnip greens, allowing them to cook down a minute or two to allow the rest to fit into the pot.

Reduce the heat to a simmer, cover and cook for 45 minutes to 1 hour, stirring every now and then, or until the greens are tender to your liking.

If you’d like, remove the ham hock and shred the meat. Return the meat to the greens and serve.

Recipe note

*If you have some extra time, give the broth a head start by simmering the meat, garlic and onion in the water, covered for 30 minutes to 1 hour, then add the salt and greens.

This recipe originally appeared on SouthernBite.com. For more great recipes, visit the website or check out “The Southern Bite Cookbook.”