Published On: 12.29.24 | 

By: Alabama News Center Staff

Best of Alabama News Center 2024: Economic development

These economic development stories were among your favorites this year. (file)

As the final days of 2024 wind down, we want to look back on some of the stories that interested you the most this year – and one we think is worth another look.

These are the top economic development stories that appeared on Alabama News Center in 2024.

Sports Business Journal: Birmingham, Alabama, a top city for sporting events

Birmingham’s Protective Stadium opened in 2021. It was cited by Sports Business Journal as one of the venues helping the city draw major sporting events. (Birmingham Jefferson Civic Center Authority)

Partnership at Port Birmingham creating innovative warehouse project

Officials recently broke ground on a warehouse project that will enhance capabilities at Port Birmingham. (contributed)

The story behind the Troy, Alabama, distillery honoring Clyde May’s legacy

A rendering of the soon-to-open Conecuh Ridge Distillery in Troy, Alabama. (Luckett & Farley)

Orlando Health buying Tenet Healthcare’s ownership stake in Brookwood Baptist Alabama hospitals

In a deal announced today, Orlando Health is buying the majority stake in Brookwood Baptist hospitals including, clockwise from upper left, Walker Baptist, Brookwood Baptist, Shelby Baptist and Princeton Baptist. (Brookwood Baptist Health)

From anonymity to Montgomery Whitewater, winning the $800 million Meta data center took Alabama teamwork

Editor’s choice: Coming attractions: Alabama Film Office looks to build on star-studded year

