Best of Alabama News Center 2024: Social media interactions

We posted and you responded to these social media posts. (Alabama News Center social media)

As the final days of 2024 wind down, we want to look back on some of the stories that interested you the most this year – and one we think is worth another look.

These are the top social media interactions Alabama News Center had with you in 2024.

Facebook post on the seven best breakfast spots in Alabama:

Facebook post six drive-in theaters to check out in Alabama:

Facebook post on the Drexel & Honeybee’s restaurant in Brewton:

Facebook post on a Samford student’s internship with the Savannah Bananas:

Facebook post on an equine therapy farm for veterans:

Editor’s choice: Instagram post from @nicolemcmom where she uses items she bought at the farmers market to make Alabama ratatouille.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nicole Nelson McLaughlin (@nicolemcmom)

Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, X, LinkedIn, Pinterest and YouTube.