Published On: 12.31.24 | 

By: Alabama News Center Staff

Best of Alabama News Center 2024: Restaurants and chefs

You devoured our stories about restaurants and chefs this year, especially these. (file)

As the final days of 2024 wind down, we want to look back on some of the stories that interested you the most this year – and one we think is worth another look.

These are the top stories featuring restaurants and chefs that appeared on Alabama News Center in 2024.

7 places to get Alabama’s best breakfasts

Julwin’s in Fairhope, Baldwin County’s oldest restaurant, is beloved for its breakfast. (Jennifer Kornegay / Alabama News Center)

No money? No problem. This Alabama restaurant is open to all

Bama loves burgers: 16 Alabama joints that get it right

A big bonus about getting a burger at Bill E’s in Fairhope is that you can order it topped with Bill E’s famous bacon, which is shipped all over the country. (contributed)

Two Alabama coastal restaurants named to list of best dining spots on the continent

Dumbwaiter Restaurant in Mobile was one of two coastal Alabama eateries recently honored by Distinguished Restaurants of North America. (Allanah Taylor / Alabama News Center)

Beautiful Rainbow Café in Gadsden is feeding needs in Alabama beyond the great food

Editor’s choice: Alabama’s own Bryson McGlynn is enjoying life as the new Master Chef Junior winner

