Dr. Ann says make room for mushrooms

Here are four compelling reasons to enjoy mushrooms as regulars in your diet:

Mushrooms are very low in calories , containing just 20 per half cup.

, containing just 20 per half cup. Mushrooms are a source of key nutrients , including B vitamins, copper, potassium, selenium and even vitamin D.

, including B vitamins, copper, potassium, selenium and even vitamin D. Mushrooms are high in antioxidants , in many cases offering more than most vegetables.

, in many cases offering more than most vegetables. Mushrooms are home to a unique family of compounds called polysaccharides, which are revered for their medicinal value, particularly boosting immunity.

Cooked mushrooms maintain their antioxidant capacity and make an excellent substitute for meat because of their savory flavor and meaty texture.

I throw mushrooms into most of my soups, stews, spaghetti and sauces as a quick and simple way to jack up nutritional value and flavor.

Try the recipe below.

Serves 4-6

This easy and scrumptious side dish is filled with nutritional zip.

Ingredients

1 bunch of asparagus, trimmed and cut crosswise in half

5 scallions, white and green parts, sliced into one-inch pieces

1 8-ounce container of mushrooms of choice, sliced

2 garlic cloves, minced

2 tbsp. extra virgin olive oil

Salt and fresh cracked pepper to taste

Juice of ½ lemon

Instructions

Heat olive oil over medium-high heat in a skillet. Add asparagus, onions, mushrooms, salt and pepper, and sauté, stirring often to prevent burning but allowing the vegetables to develop browned, roasted spots.

When the asparagus begins to release moisture (about 3-4 minutes), add garlic, reduce heat to low and cover with a lid so they can steam in their own moisture until they are crisp-tender (about 2 minutes).

Squeeze in the fresh lemon juice, add more pepper and serve.

Dr. Ann Kulze is founder and CEO of Just Wellness and has a knack for breaking down the science of healthy eating and living into simple and easily digestible messages. She has been featured on “Dr. Oz,” “Oprah and Friends,” WebMD and U.S. News & World Report. Alabama News Center is publishing advice from Dr. Ann.