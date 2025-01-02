Alabama-based 908th conducts first wing-wide combat readiness exercise in nearly five years

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Nathan Devane, left, Senior Airman Taylor Williams and Airman 1st Class Darrius Taylor, right, from 908th Security Forces Squadron hold posts at a barricade outside a training compound during a wing-wide combat readiness exercise on Maxwell Air Force Base. (Airman 1st Class Kamiyah Burks / U.S. Air Force)

The 908th Flying Training Wing (FTW) held a four-day multi-unit deployment readiness training exercise from Oct. 31 to Nov. 3, 2024, at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama.

The purpose of the exercise was to demonstrate the wing’s ability to excel when exposed to difficult or stressful scenarios.

Real-world readiness

Airmen from the 908th FTW recently experienced a simulated combat zone, testing the limits of airmen and preparing them for real-world experiences.

“First and foremost, it is important that the players take the exercise seriously,” said Maj. Justin Bell, 908th FTW director of inspections. “This means showing a sense of urgency and remaining calm and collected under pressure. We expect that they are proficient at their specific jobs, so we add additional complications and/or tasks that challenge their ability to accomplish the mission. We want to see them overcome those challenges to accomplish the mission, learning throughout the process.”

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Julian Hunter, 908th Security Forces Squadron, holds post at a barricade at the vehicle entrance point of the Blue Thunder training site during an exercise on Maxwell Air Force Base. (Airman 1st Class Kamiyah Burks / U.S. Air Force) U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Ashley Tait, a medical technician from the 908th Aeromedical Staging Squadron, records medical history of a simulated patient during a combat readiness exercise at Maxwell Air Force Base. (Airman 1st Class Kamiyah Burks / U.S. Air Force) U.S. Air Force defenders from the 908th Security Forces Squadron relay information to Command Post at Maxwell Air Force Base. The report was given in response to them noticing suspicious activity outside of the training area during a wing-wide combat readiness exercise. (Airman 1st Class Kamiyah Burks / U.S. Air Force)

During the exercise, airmen responded to scenarios such as protests, attempted security breaches, detainment, loading and unloading cargo, patient care and transport, and structure setup.

The players also encountered simulated chemical warfare and were tasked to quickly respond and adapt to the situation.

“This is a controlled environment where airmen can learn from successes and failures, taking what they learn and using it to improve so that they are ready for the time when those skills are put to the test,” Bell said.

Identifying strengths and weaknesses

Exercise participants came from the 908th Mission Support Group, the 908th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, the 908th Aeromedical Staging Squadron and wing staff elements. Each squadron was faced with tasks correlated to its unit and mission.

Unaware of the challenges ahead, participants strategically devised plans that would allow them to complete the mission while keeping the integrity of the base and those occupying it.

Their responses to these scenarios were evaluated by the Wing Inspection Team, a group of certified individuals from an array of career fields within the wing, responsible for taking note of what was properly executed and what areas needed improvement.

“We instructed our WIT members to pay close attention to safety violations and to interject as needed, document the players’ sense of urgency or lack thereof, be vigilant for three main objectives: deficiencies, recommended improvement areas and superior performers,” said Master Sgt. Richard Day, 908th FTW superintendent of inspections and an organizer of the exercise.

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Ricardo Arias, a defender from the 908th Security Forces Squadron, looks down the optics of an M4 carbine at Maxwell Air Force Base. During a wing-wide combat readiness exercise, Arias used the optic attached to his weapon to locate potential enemy forces from a safe distance. (Airman 1st Class Kamiyah Burks / U.S. Air Force) A U.S. Air Force defender with the 908th Security Forces Squadron stands at the vehicle entrance gate at Blue Thunder training site at Maxwell Air Force Base. Defenders performed identification checks while guarding the exterior of the training site during a wing-wide combat readiness exercise. (Airman 1st Class Kamiyah Burks / U.S. Air Force) U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Herman Cleveland, left, and Senior Airman Jacob Huff, defenders from the 908th Security Forces Squadron, collect information from a detained player at Blue Thunder training site on Maxwell Air Force Base. The exercise required Cleveland and Huff to acquire information about the detainee and alert the Command Post while maintaining the security of the training site. (Airman 1st Class Kamiyah Burks / U.S. Air Force) U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Deronta Delaney, a defender with the 908th Security Forces Squadron, writes down descriptions of potential enemy forces at Maxwell Air Force Base. Delaney participated in the wing-wide combat readiness exercise gathering information to report to the Command Post. (Airman 1st Class Kamiyah Burks / U.S. Air Force)

The WIT members’ experience and expertise allows them to be reliable sources for helping train the airmen within their respective field.

“We briefed the importance of documenting everything they observe, ways to make the exercise more effective next time, training opportunities that would benefit the entire wing and even the players’ attitudes and wellbeing,” Day stated, outlining how these results will improve future development initiatives.

Building a foundation

Using knowledge gained from this exercise, the 908th can establish a solid foundation for future training events.

“Since there have not been any exercise examples of this scope here at the 908th to fall back on, we knew that whatever we produced would provide the framework for future exercise, and since the requirement has shifted to annually instead of every two to three years, no matter the outcome it would greatly benefit the wing with planning and training moving forward,” Day said. “There were a lot of steps taken in the process of producing this event. The notable ones were assembling the planning team made of (subject matter experts) from 14 units here at the 908th and reaching out to the 232nd Combat Communications Squadron for (land mobile radio) assistance and reaching out to the (Officer Training School) for the use of their compound.”

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Ricardo Arias, right, and Staff Sgt. Deronta Delaney, defenders from the 908th Security Forces Squadron, discuss information gathered on potential enemies at Maxwell Air Force Base. The information was collected to be sent to the Command Post during a wing-wide combat readiness exercise. (Airman 1st Class Kamiyah Burks / U.S. Air Force) U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Aaron Duncan, center, and Senior Airman Tyra Cooper Monroe, ramp representatives from the 25th Aerial Port Squadron, operate a cargo lift as Master Sgt. Shaquita Bonner supervises at Maxwell Air Force Base. The 25th APS participated in the four-day wing-wide combat readiness exercise to prepare for possible future deployments. (Airman 1st Class Kamiyah Burks / U.S. Air Force)

To aid in the success of this training, the 908th FTW reached out to sister wings within the Air Force Reserve Command. The 349th Air Mobility Wing based at Travis Air Force Base, California, supplied a C-5 Super Galaxy, and the 931st Air Refueling Wing based at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas, supplied a KC-46A Pegasus, which were used to help with the exercise.

Citizen airmen from the 908th Aerial Port Squadron work with fellow Reservists from the 312th Airlift Squadron from Travis Air Force Base, California, to load cargo onto a C-5 Super Galaxy during an exercise at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama on Nov. 2, 2024. Joint exercises like this showcase the readiness and capacity of Reservists to perform in challenging conditions, and ensure they are prepared for any potential future conflict. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Erica Webster) A C-5 Super Galaxy assigned to the 349th Air Mobility Wing sits on the runway for a cargo load training exercise on Nov. 2, 2024, at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama. Through hands-on airlift training, airmen are refining the skills necessary to mobilize assets at a moments notice in preparation for real-world missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Erica Webster) Aircrew with the 349th Air Mobility Wing based at Travis Air Force Base, California, wait for loading instructions while aboard a C-5 Super Galaxy during a base-wide exercise at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama on Nov. 2, 2024. Mastering the art of airlift and cargo handling ensures our airmen are ready to move critical resources wherever they’re needed. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Erica Webster) Citizen airmen from the 908th Flying Training Wing use a sledgehammer to secure a tent down during a four-day wing-wide exercise at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama on Nov. 2, 2024. Large scale exercises like this bring together teamwork and precision, ensuring airmen are prepared to tackle any mission with confidence and capability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Erica Webster) A Citizen airmen with the 908th Flying Training Wing looks out the window of a compound container during a four-day wing-wide exercise at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama on Nov. 2, 2024. Large scale exercises like this bring together teamwork and precision, ensuring airmen are prepared to tackle any mission with confidence and capability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Erica Webster) Aircrew with the 349th Air Mobility Wing based at Travis Air Force Base, California, stands aboard a C-5 Super Galaxy during a base-wide exercise at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama on Nov. 2, 2024. Mastering the art of airlift and cargo handling ensures our airmen are ready to move critical resources wherever they’re needed. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Erica Webster)

The 908th’s 25th Aerial Port Squadron practiced on-loading and off-loading equipment and cargo on the C-5 during the exercise. The KC-46 was used by the 908th AES for in-flight patient care and then used for transferring patients from the aircraft to the 908th ASTS for care, and back again.

A valuable training opportunity

The collaborative effort provided a unique training opportunity for members of the wing.

“There was a lot of opportunity to do training with other squadrons,” said Master Sgt. Cynthia Russold, 908th ASTS medical technician. “We don’t normally get to do that on drill weekends, so we had this one opportunity to work with security forces and logistics. It was nice seeing the people out there you see sometimes in the [dining facility] and then having an opportunity to do real-world exercises and show their abilities to do the work that they have been trained to do.”

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Heather Davis from the 25th Aerial Port Squadron and Airmen from the 349th Air Mobility Wing at Travis Air Force Base, California, lower a pallet onto a C-5 Galaxy aircraft at Maxwell Air Force Base. The action was part of a wing-wide deployment readiness exercise where the 25th APS practiced loading and unloading cargo. (Airman 1st Class Kamiyah Burks / U.S. Air Force) A U.S. Air Force member of the 908th Force Support Squadron checks the seal of a gas mask following a mission-oriented protective posture level 4 warning signal at Maxwell Air Force Base. During the wing-wide combat readiness exercise, properly sealed gas masks allowed Airmen to be protected from simulated harmful chemicals in the air. (Airman 1st Class Kamiyah Burks / U.S. Air Force) U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Cynthia Russold, a medical technician from the 908th Aeromedical Staging Squadron, studies a health pamphlet during a combat readiness exercise at Maxwell Air Force Base. Russold and other 908th ASTS members ensured all patients were properly cared for and ready for transport during the exercise. (Airman 1st Class Kamiyah Burks / U.S. Air Force) U.S. Air Force defenders from the 908th Security Forces Squadron perform an identification check at Blue Thunder, a training site on Maxwell Air Force Base. The check was executed during a wing-wide combat readiness exercise. (Airman 1st Class Kamiyah Burks / U.S. Air Force)

Many of the participating players had never been part of an exercise like this and were excited to develop the skills that came with being a service member.

“These types of exercises are always an opportunity to learn more than what you’ve known from the day prior,” Russold said. “No matter how much experience you’ve had in your career, you will always find something else that you need to learn. There’s been times where if you weren’t able to have the opportunity to do exercises, you would probably never have been in those positions before.”

While everyone can learn from exercises like this, Russold also saw a complementary advantage as well, the ability to teach others.

“The biggest thing about these exercises is learning and being able to teach what you know,” Russold said. “You have people who have been in the military for many years and they’re able to come down and bring their knowledge to the airmen. We need the training to make sure that when we go out the door and are deployed, we know what we’re doing.”

United in purpose

Through the efforts of the 908th and other wings within the AFRC, the wing was able to demonstrate warrior ethos and dedication to the development of personnel and the success of the mission.

“Overall, this exercise was an overwhelming success. The data that was collected is invaluable for the readiness of our airmen and the planning of our future exercises,” Day said. “The networking that this exercise facilitated from neighboring units will only grow and benefit all parties, not only for future exercises, but from a resource management aspect it will provide answers to any future challenges.”