Can’t Miss Alabama: Get the new year underway with a sporting event or comedy show

The Birmingham Bulls kick off the new year with a Jan. 4 face-off with the Pensacola Ice Flyers at the Pelham Civic Complex. (contributed)

Birmingham Bulls

The Birmingham Bulls professional hockey team will take on the Pensacola Ice Flyers Saturday, Jan. 4 at 7 p.m. at the Pelham Civic Complex. Click here for the complete schedule. Watch all season on FloHockey or listen at Bullshockeylive.com. Call 205-620-6870, download the Birmingham Bulls app or follow on X, Facebook and Instagram. To learn more about season or group tickets, visit the website. The venue is at 500 Amphitheater Road.

Brandon Styles Variety Show

Discover the many faces of Brandon Styles in this year-round variety show at OWA in Foley — impressions from Frank Sinatra to Justin Bieber, with 60 additional impressions in between, sprinkled with just the right amount of comedy, magic, dancing and audience participation to make this a great entertainment hour for all ages. For the complete list of shows, visit the website.

Hayward Oubre retrospective

The first monographic exhibition dedicated to the work of American modernist Hayward L. Oubre Jr. (1916–2006) will be on display at the Birmingham Museum of Art until Sunday, Feb. 2. Through 52 sculptures, paintings and prints, “Hayward Oubre: Structural Integrity” reveals how the artist shaped American art while working in the South and underscores the crucial role of Black artists and art departments at HBCUs in shaping the artistic landscape of the 20th century. For tickets and information, visit the website.

Hayward L. Oubre Jr.’s Equilibrium, 1969, acrylic and acrylic resin on canvas, 30 x 24 inches, Collection of Carla and Cleophus Thomas Jr. (Erin Croxton) Hayward L. Oubre Jr.’s Equivocal Fox, 1968, oil on board, 24 x 29⅞ x 1 inches, Clark Atlanta University Art Museum, Atlanta Annuals: Second Atlanta University Purchase Award for Oils, 1968.004. (Erin Croxton)

Professional Bull Riders Velocity Tour

For the second time in tour history, the Professional Bull Riders Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour will buck into the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex Saturday, Jan. 4. Forty bull riders will get on one bull in Round 1 with the Top 10 advancing to the championship round for one more out and a chance at the event title. Experience the thrill as rising stars, budding talents and legendary riders face off against incredible animal athletes in a heart-pounding whirlwind of excitement.

Montgomery Whitewater ice skating

Montgomery Whitewater will be snow much fun this winter with the addition of an outdoor skating rink. With no plastic surfaces, the ice rink is composed of 5,000 square feet of real ice. Skate sessions are 90 minutes. Minors must have a parent or guardian sign a waiver to participate. Practice those twirls and book your visit at montgomerywhitewater.com.