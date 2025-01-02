James Spann: Rain returns to Alabama Sunday; much colder air for next week

SUNNY, COOL JANUARY DAY: Temperatures are mostly in the 50s across Alabama this afternoon with a cloudless sky. Tonight will be clear and cold; expect a low between 25 and 35 degrees.

Alabama’s weather won’t change much through Saturday, with mostly sunny, cool days and clear, cold nights. Highs will be in the 50s Friday, then drop into the 40s Saturday over the northern counties after the passage of a dry Alberta Clipper Friday night.

A dynamic weather system will bring rain into the state Sunday and Sunday night. The Storm Prediction Center has defined a risk of severe thunderstorms for extreme western Alabama and westward across much of Mississippi. Surface-based instability will be low, and the overall threat of severe storms here remains very limited. Rain amounts will be around 1 inch for the northern half of the state, with amounts close to one-half inch for south Alabama.

Gradient winds (not related to thunderstorms) will ramp up late in the weekend, possibly gusting to 30-40 mph at times.

INTO THE DEEP FREEZE: Rain ends very early in the day Monday, followed by much colder air and an icy north wind. Temperatures will hold in the 30s over north Alabama, and a few snow flurries are possible in the cold air. The weather will be cold and dry Tuesday and Wednesday.

After a review of the new model set, most are showing signals of a surface low in the Gulf of Mexico late next week with some potential for snow (or some sleet or freezing rain) across parts of the Deep South Thursday or Friday, Jan. 9-10. We need to get the Sunday system out of here before we can get any clarity on this; it is too early to know whether Alabama gets snow or there will be a major impact.

ON THIS DATE IN 2022: Heavy snow occurred in north Alabama, with 2-4 inches of snow common and pockets of 5-7 inches. Across central Alabama, totals were much lower, generally a dusting to one-half inch, primarily on elevated surfaces such as decks, roofs and vehicles. Due to the warm ground, accumulating snow was dependent on sufficient snowfall rates, and this event was another good example of high snow rates being able to overcome a warm surface. The rapid change from record heat and thunderstorms to freezing temperatures and snow made for quite an experience for Southeast U.S. standards. An occurrence of thundersnow was observed in Tuscaloosa County via a cloud-to-ground lightning strike indicated on the lightning sensor network. Gusty winds also accompanied this system, with measured gusts of 40 to 50 mph in areas, which took down some trees.

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.