Good Eating in Alabama: Salem’s Diner

Wayne Salem is carrying on his father's tradition of pleasing customers with great food. (Chad Allen / Alabama News Center)

Alabama is home to many family-owned and legacy restaurants that have been serving up delicious meals to a cast of regular patrons and those discovering them for the first time.

Salem’s Diner in Homewood is one such restaurant. Wayne Salem is continuing a legacy started by his father, Ed Salem. At Salem’s Diner, you can find what comedian and former “Late Late Show” host Craig Ferguson declared the best Philly cheesesteak anywhere, including Philadelphia.

We recommend going for breakfast and getting the Trash Can with a lid. You can thank us later.