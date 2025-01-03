On the Line: Austal USA in Mobile, Alabama, is world’s top aluminum shipbuilder

Austal USA in Mobile builds a variety of ships for customers, including the U.S. Navy and the U.S. Coast Guard. (contributed)

Alabama News Center is continuing its video series titled “On the Line” focusing on manufacturers across the state who design and create products that people use in their everyday lives. In this episode, we are heading to Mobile to look at Austal USA and its various career opportunities in the realm of ship manufacturing.

Austal USA is a ship manufacturer based in Mobile, producing both aluminum and steel ships for the Navy and Coast Guard – the only Navy shipbuilder to do so. The company has a $10 billion production backlog, with 12 new construction programs under contract and nine surface ships in production.

In addition to being the top aluminum shipbuilder in the world, Austal USA is the No. 5 high-tech manufacturer in Alabama, the No. 1 industrial employer in Mobile and the No. 3 overall employer in the south Alabama region.

“Being a part of building ships and submarines here in Alabama is pretty awesome,” said Sherman Bradley, who works as an A-class structural fitter. “I don’t know too many people outside of here that can say that. … I think Austal is a good place to work. You got a good work environment, you’ve got great benefits, you’re at home every night – why would you want to go anywhere else?”

Austal USA also works closely with the AIDT Maritime Training Center in Mobile, where Austal-provided instructors educate students on the ins and outs of shipbuilding. Facilities include seven classrooms, more than 70 weld booths and a high bay for shipbuilding.

The training center includes four-year programs with both academic and on-the-job training, with craft programs focusing on fit out, pipe, fabrication and electrical.

“I may have family that goes on these ships serving our country, and I want to do the best that I can do,” said Charlotte Poole, an A-class fit out tradesman. “There’s always room for advancement – just come out and do your best and you’ll be rewarded for it.”

Austal USA is also renowned for its safety initiatives and has earned 27 national industry safety awards over the course of its 25 years of company history.

“I really enjoy just helping people,” said Carlos Walker, a logistics supervisor. “And me being in a supervisor role, I get the pleasure of helping others provide for their families by giving them an opportunity for employment. … We’re growing – and we’re going to continue to grow.”

Check out the video above for the latest “On the Line” episode focusing on Austal USA and its career opportunities.