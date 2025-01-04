Scott Martin: Cool, dry Saturday for Alabama; rain, storms on Sunday

FIRST SATURDAY OF 2025: High pressure centered over north Alabama will dominate our weather today. Skies will be mostly sunny with highs reaching only the mid 40s in the north to the lower 60s at the beach.

STRONG TO SEVERE STORMS POSSIBLE SUNDAY: A dynamic weather system will be moving through the Southeast on Sunday that will bring the risk of severe storms, mainly in Mississippi, Arkansas and Louisiana. That risk does move into the western half of Alabama during the evening and overnight. The Storm Prediction Center has a marginal risk (level 1) up for the western half of the state, except for a sliver closest to the Alabama-Mississippi state line, which is under a slight risk (level 2). Threats will be from damaging winds and tornadoes.

As far as rainfall, scattered showers will become possible during the morning for Alabama, while the main line of storms and the cold front will start to move in by the evening, finally exiting by midday Monday. The northern half of the state may receive up to an inch of rain or slightly more, while the southern half looks to get a half inch to an inch. Highs will range from the upper 40s in the northeast to the lower 70s in the southwest.

THE WORK WEEK: Get ready for much colder weather after the rain ends and the cold front passes through on Monday. We’ll be on the backside of low pressure and our winds will mainly be out of the north. That will pull in an arctic blast as highs reach only the mid 30s in the northwest to the upper 50s in the south. On Tuesday, skies will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 30s to the upper 40s. High pressure will be centered over the Alabama Gulf Coast on Wednesday, keeping us dry with sunny skies. Highs reach the upper 30s to the upper 40s. On Thursday, high pressure will be just off to our north, helping to keep us chilly and sunny, with highs in the mid 30s to the upper 40s.

WINTER MISCHIEF? Some activity that will form over Mexico and south Texas heads our way on Friday. While it is still too early to determine exactly what is going to happen, the Global Forecast System (GFS) is showing the system beginning to affect Alabama in the morning, with rain in the south and a wintry mix in the north and northwest. By the time we reach the evening, the northern half of Alabama may be seeing a wintry mix or freezing rain, while the south gets rain. The European model is very close to the GFS but shows more of a snow event for the extreme northern part of the state, with a wintry mix along and south of the Tennessee River and rain for the rest of the state. Highs will be in the upper 30s to the upper 40s. We’ll keep you updated.

For more weather news and information from James Spann, Scott Martin and other members of the James Spann team, visit AlabamaWx.