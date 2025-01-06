James Spann: Cold, dry weather through Thursday; wintry precipitation for north Alabama Friday morning

COLD: Snow flurries and showers have ended across Alabama this afternoon, but clouds linger over most of the state. It is a cold, windy afternoon with temperatures ranging from the upper 20s over the northern counties to around 40 degrees near Dothan. Look for clearing tonight with a low in the 20s Tuesday morning; colder spots could visit the teens.

The weather will be cold and dry Tuesday through Thursday, with highs between 35 and 45 degrees; lows will be mostly in the 20s, but teens are likely over north Alabama early Thursday.

WINTER STORM POTENTIAL: We can now focus on the storm system that has potential to bring wintry precipitation to parts of the Deep South Friday. Here are the highlights as a surface low forms along the Louisiana coast:

A mix of snow, freezing rain and possibly some sleet will begin after midnight Thursday night. Temperatures will be between 27 and 32 degrees over the northern half of the state, and some travel impact is very possible, if not likely, Friday morning.

For now, the greatest threat of icy travel is along and north of a line from Eutaw to Centreville to Sylacauga to Roanoke.

As temperatures warm, precipitation will change to a cold rain Friday afternoon, although some snow or freezing rain could continue much of the day over far north Alabama (especially north of the Tennessee River).

Snow potential for the Tennessee Valley for now is 1-3 inches, with lighter amounts to the south (a trace to 1 inch down to I-20). There should be more freezing rain than snow around the I-20 corridor.

Precipitation ends Friday night, but we should see snow flurries or snow showers on Saturday on the back side of the departing storm system (much like what we experienced today).

This forecast is very preliminary and will probably change as we get closer to the event.

The weather will be dry with temperatures below average from Sunday through the first half of next week.

ON THIS DATE IN 1886: The Great Blizzard of 1886 struck the Midwest with high winds, subzero temperatures and heavy snowfall. These conditions caused as many as 100 deaths, and 80% of the cattle in Kansas perished.

ON THIS DATE IN 1996: A severe nor’easter paralyzed the East Coast from Jan. 6 to Jan. 8. In Washington, D.C., this storm is known as the “Great Furlough Storm” because it occurred during the 1996 federal government shutdown. Snowfall amounts from this event included 47 inches in Big Meadows, Virginia; 30.7 inches in Philadelphia; 27.8 inches in Newark; 24.6 inches at the Dulles International Airport; 24.2 inches in Trenton; 24 inches in Providence; 22.5 inches in Baltimore; 18.2 inches in Boston; 17.1 inches in D.C.; and 9.6 inches in Pittsburgh.

ON THIS DATE IN 2017: Much of central Alabama received a mixed bag of wintry weather ranging from freezing rain to sleet to snow. The heaviest accumulations occurred mainly near and south of the Interstate 20 corridor. The highest amounts were observed in Tuscaloosa and Jefferson counties, where up to 1.5 inches of sleet and snow fell.

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.