UAB doctor’s 4 tips to start and maintain a healthier lifestyle this new year

Moderation is key when starting a new exercise routine in the new year, recommends Dr. Joseph Coppiano of UAB. It’s easy to get caught up, but don’t try to incorporate a slew of life changes at one time. (Getty Images)

The new year is a time for new starts, new calendars and – for many – new resolutions. No matter the goals, many focus on improving the state of their lives when beginning a new year, most often in the form of dieting and exercise.

Dr. Joseph Coppiano, a family medicine physician and assistant professor in the Department of Family and Community Medicine at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, offers some tips for those seeking to make health-focused lifestyle changes in the new year.

Set attainable goals

Whether you are planning to eat healthier, begin exercising regularly or strength train in the gym, setting clear and concise goals is essential in attaining a successful transition to a healthier lifestyle.

“Take inventory of your current nutrition habits,” Coppiano said. “What are you already eating on a regular basis, and how can you make improvements to what works for your lifestyle?”

Ask questions such as, “How can I get more vegetables into my current diet, while minimizing processed foods?” or “What are my barriers and challenges now to healthy eating and consistent exercise?”

Understanding current eating and exercise habits can inform successful new goals.

Make reasonable changes

After taking inventory of your current eating habits, it is important to make changes that will promote and enforce longevity and consistency. A successful switch to a healthier lifestyle can often be deterred or interrupted by making drastic changes. Make dietary changes that benefit your overall health, while adopting a meal plan and eating habits that can be maintained.

Coppiano suggests switching out your favorite foods with healthier substitutes. For example, swap sour cream with low-fat Greek yogurt or switch from white bread to 100% whole wheat.

“Remember that little changes also can make a bigger impact,” Coppiano said. “Adding color to your plate is very important, so make sure to increase the presence of fruits and vegetables while you remove certain unhealthy items out of your eating.”

Fruits such as blueberries, blackberries and apples are a good place to start. Coppiano recommends proteins such as chicken, turkey and fish. Beans are also a great source of protein.

Cook vegetables in ways that will be personally enjoyable. However, it is important to note that certain additives and over-cooking vegetables do decrease the nutrients and health benefits.

Overall, the focus should be on eliminating processed foods to incorporate more natural and whole foods into your diet.

Use meal prepping

While it may be hard to adopt new eating and exercise habits with a busier lifestyle, meal prepping can be a useful tool for those who constantly find themselves on the go.

“Be realistic about your time and allow that to shape the meals you prep,” Coppiano said. “Homemade smoothies are also a good option for those with limited time.”

Start light and work up

When you are starting a new workout plan, it is crucial to avoid overexertion. Begin with manageable routines and gradually increase repetitions and durations. This approach helps the body build endurance naturally and prevents injury. Aim for 150 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic exercise a week – roughly 30 minutes of exercise a day.

“If you are planning to commit to long-form exercise of 60 minutes or more a day, carbohydrates will be your friend,” Coppiano said. “Protein loading after a workout will also benefit a heavy gym-active lifestyle.”

Moderation and starting light are important when beginning strength training and weightlifting as well. Focusing on different muscle groups and maintaining variety in the types of exercises can prevent plateauing and will allow for consistent improvement.

This story originally was published on the University of Alabama at Birmingham’s UAB News website.