Birmingham, Alabama, selected to host 2025 SEC Gymnastics Championship

Birmingham's Legacy Arena, which underwent a $125 million modernization in 2021, has been selected to host the 2025 SEC Gymnastics Championship on March 22. (BJCC)

The Southeastern Conference will hold the 2025 SEC Gymnastics Championship at Legacy Arena in Birmingham on March 22, the league office announced.

The announcement marks the eighth time the conference meet will take place in the Magic City. Birmingham previously served as the host site from 2001 to 2003 at Bartow Arena, then again at the Legacy Arena (the former BJCC Arena) in 2006, 2011, 2014 and 2022.

The top eight gymnastics squads in the SEC will compete for the championship. Tickets are available here.

Of the 10 SEC gymnastics titles claimed by the University of Alabama, three have come in Birmingham (2003, 2011 and 2014), and the Crimson Tide has never placed lower than second when the competition took place in Birmingham.

The 18,000-capacity Legacy Arena hosts concert tours, sporting events and other productions and is home to the NBA G-League Birmingham Squadron. A $125 million modernization was completed in 2021.

The University of Alabama provided information for this post.