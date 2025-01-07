Five tips to manage allergies and colds this winter

Don't allow a cold, allergies or illness to disrupt the new year. A UAB doctor advises how to treat illness or allergies. (Getty Images)

With the new year started and winter in full swing, so is the overlap of colder weather and allergy season. University of Alabama at Birmingham experts say taking proactive steps to manage the health challenges that come with this time of year is important.

“Make sure to get plenty of rest, eat a balanced diet with fruits and vegetables, and avoid contact with people who are sick,” said Dr. Jessica Grayson, associate professor in the UAB Department of Otolaryngology.

Identifying key differences between allergies and a cold can help wellness management this time of year.

Grayson explained that allergies typically do not cause a fever but may lead to symptoms like a rash, sneezing and itchy or watery eyes.

“A cold, on the other hand, often includes fatigue, may cause a fever and generally lasts between seven and 10 days,” Grayson said.

Grayson offers five practical tips for managing allergies and colds this winter.

Stay hydrated

Staying well-hydrated is crucial for supporting the immune system, especially during cold and allergy season. Drinking water helps thin mucus, which can relieve congestion. Warm beverages such as herbal teas provide additional comfort by soothing a sore throat and helping to clear sinuses.

Maintain a clean environment

Indoor allergens like dust and mold can quickly trigger allergy symptoms, especially during colder months when windows are closed and air circulation is limited. To reduce these allergens, thoroughly clean areas where the most time is spent.

Boost the immune system

Maintaining a strong immune system can help protect against colds and lessen allergy symptoms. Focus on a balanced diet with plenty of fruits, vegetables and proteins. Supplements such as vitamin C, vitamin D and zinc may provide additional immune support, though it is best to consult with a health care provider before adding new supplements.

Manage stress

Stress can lower the immune system, making people more vulnerable to illness. Engage in stress-relieving activities like yoga, meditation or setting aside time for oneself. Ensuring one gets enough sleep is essential for maintaining health.

Be prepared with over-the-counter medications

Keep medications readily available for known allergies. Over-the-counter remedies may offer relief for colds. Always follow recommended dosages and consult a health care provider if symptoms persist or worsen.

By following these tips, the impact of winter allergies and colds can be minimized, ensuring a healthier and more enjoyable start to the year.

This story originally was published on the University of Alabama at Birmingham’s UAB News website.