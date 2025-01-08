Alabama Department of Transportation ramps up preparation efforts ahead of Winter Storm Cora

Snow blankets U.S. 72/Florence Boulevard in Lauderdale County in January 2024. Winter Storm Cora is expected to deliver snow, sleet and hazardous driving conditions to Alabama, especially north Alabama, beginning early Friday. (contributed)

The Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) is ramping up its preparation efforts in advance of the approaching Winter Storm Cora. ALDOT crews began pretreatment on select routes in some areas of the state Tuesday, and pretreatments will continue and expand across much of the state today and Thursday.

Roadway pretreatments will depend on forecasted area impacts, with prioritization of major routes. Types of weather threats anticipated include snow, sleet, freezing rain and rain. While snow accumulation is primarily expected in the northern and central parts of the state, low air and roadway temperatures may cause any precipitation to freeze on pavements, creating icy roadways and patches of black ice.

Following the onset of winter weather, ALDOT will respond to snow and ice on roadways as needed. The focus of operations in the immediate aftermath of the storm will be on providing a single passable lane for emergency travel on major arteries. Crews will treat and plow priority routes before addressing secondary routes.

If hazardous road conditions develop as predicted, motorists should avoid travel if possible. Conditions are expected to remain treacherous throughout the weekend. Anyone who must travel should exercise great caution, particularly in higher elevations, on bridges and overpasses, and on routes that are heavily shaded or otherwise shielded from sun and wind. Motorists should monitor local weather reports and check ALGOtraffic.com or download the ALGO Traffic app for real-time road reports.

Winter weather driving tips

ALDOT urges motorists to take extra precautions when driving in winter weather conditions. Here are some important safety tips:

Slow down : Reduce your speed and increase your following distance, allowing extra room to stop. Plan additional travel time to reach your destination.

: Reduce your speed and increase your following distance, allowing extra room to stop. Plan additional travel time to reach your destination. Be aware of black ice : Bridges and overpasses are particularly susceptible to black ice, which is a thin, invisible layer of ice.

: Bridges and overpasses are particularly susceptible to black ice, which is a thin, invisible layer of ice. Avoid sudden braking and steering : These actions can cause your vehicle to lose control.

: These actions can cause your vehicle to lose control. Turn on your headlights : This will make your vehicle more visible to other drivers.

: This will make your vehicle more visible to other drivers. Avoid using cruise control on icy roads : This can cause you to lose control of your vehicle if you hydroplane.

: This can cause you to lose control of your vehicle if you hydroplane. Watch for workers : Be aware of emergency personnel and crews treating and clearing roadways.

: Be aware of emergency personnel and crews treating and clearing roadways. Move crashed vehicles: In the event of a minor crash, safely move vehicles off the roadway if possible to maintain access for first responders and treatment crews. Do not abandon vehicles in travel lanes.

Stay informed

Motorists are encouraged to stay informed about road conditions and visit ALDOTNews, ALGOtraffic.com or download the ALGO Traffic app, as well as follow ALGO Traffic on X and ALDOT on Facebook. Follow regional operation accounts on X for more local information: