James Spann: Winter storm watch issued for Friday in Alabama; cold, dry today

COLD, DRY THROUGH THURSDAY: Cold air stays locked in place across the Deep South through the weekend; we will be dry today and Thursday with highs between 37 and 43 degrees for most places.

WINTER STORM WATCH: A winter storm watch has been issued for Friday for about the northern third of Alabama, as far south as Millport, Birmingham, Sylacauga and Roanoke.

Here are the key messages for Friday’s winter storm:

A mix of snow, sleet and some freezing rain will move into west and north Alabama very early Friday morning; for most places it begins in the 3 to 6 a.m. time frame. A cold rain will begin over south Alabama.

As the precipitation begins, evaporative cooling will likely bring temperatures down into the 25- to 30-degree range over the northern half of the state, where icy, hazardous road problems will likely begin. Wintry precipitation is possible down into central Alabama, potentially as far south as Greensboro, Montgomery and Phenix City (these places could see a brief period of freezing rain).

During the day, the warm air advection process should be responsible for snow and freezing rain changing to a cold rain across central Alabama. For example, in the Birmingham metro, morning snow and freezing rain should be just a cold rain by Friday afternoon with temperatures creeping up into the mid 30s. However, for areas along and north of U.S. 278 (Hamilton to Cullman to Gadsden), precipitation will likely remain all snow through the event.

Snow amounts of 4-6 inches are now forecast for the Tennessee Valley of north Alabama. Totals of 2-3 inches are forecast for places like Anniston and Gadsden in northeast Alabama, around 1-2 inches for Birmingham and 1 inch or so for Tuscaloosa. Some freezing rain could create icy bridges down to the I-85 corridor for a brief time Friday morning.

Road conditions could remain very icy across the Tennessee Valley through Saturday, but areas to the south should see improvement by Saturday afternoon.

I possess no knowledge of future road conditions in any specific location at any given time. Please see ALGO Traffic for information on road conditions as the event unfolds.

A few lingering flurries are possible Saturday, but the weekend will be dry. Where snow cover lingers (mainly the Tennessee Valley), temperatures could drop into the 10- to 15-degree range early Sunday morning with a clear sky and light wind.

Please understand forecasting the future, especially when it comes to winter storms in Alabama, isn’t easy. This forecast could change between now and Friday.

Next week looks mostly dry with highs in the 40s and lows in the 20s; the next storm system will likely bring rain (no snow) toward the end of the week.

ON THIS DATE IN 1973: Georgia’s worst ice storm since 1935 occurred. Freezing rain and sleet began during the early morning Jan. 7 and ended in most areas Jan. 8. Total damage was estimated at well over $25 million. The electric power companies suffered losses estimated at $5 million, and telephone companies had $2 million in damages. Some schools were closed for more than a week.

