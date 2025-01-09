Can’t Miss Alabama: Monster Truck Nitro Tour, Annie, Beethoven + Strauss

Monster Truck Nitro Tour

Feel the monster truck thunder in an action-packed weekend with car-crushing giants competing in racing, wheelie contests and freestyle action at the Monster Truck Nitro Tour in Montgomery. Monster trucks include USA-1, Boss Gator, Rampage, Bear Foot, Lone Wolf and Bearly Tame. Come early, meet the drivers, get autographs and take photos with the drivers and their monsters. A pit party pass must be accompanied by an event ticket. Advance discount tickets are available at monstertrucktour.com. The show is at the Garrett Coliseum Saturday, Jan. 11, at 1:30 p.m. (pit party noon to 1 p.m.) and 7:30 p.m. (pit party 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.). Information is subject to change.

Plan a weekend of excitement at Montgomery’s Monster Truck Nitro Tour. (Sean Green) Plan a weekend of excitement at Montgomery’s Monster Truck Nitro Tour. (Sean Green) Plan a weekend of excitement at Montgomery’s Monster Truck Nitro Tour. (Sean Green)

Varsity Cheer Athletic Championships

Teams from all over the region and beyond will have a chance to earn top placements and bids for end-of-season championships. Athletic Championships values customer service and sportsmanship while helping athletes achieve their goals. The two-day competition offers prestigious titles, upscale production, prizes and awards. The competitions take place Jan. 11-12 at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex.

American Theatre Guild presents ‘Annie’

Holding on to hope when times are tough can take an awful lot of determination, and sometimes an awful lot of determination comes in a surprisingly small package. Little Orphan “Annie” has reminded generations of theatergoers that sunshine is always right around the corner. The beloved musical is set to return in a new production Jan. 14-19. “Annie,” directed by Jenn Thompson, features the iconic book and score written by Tony Award winners Thomas Meehan, Charles Strouse and Martin Charnin. Tickets are available at broadwayinbirmingham.com and bjcc.org.

The new North American tour of the iconic Tony Award-winning “Annie” musical will take the BJCC Concert Hall stage Jan. 14–19. (Matthew Murphy / Murphy Made Photography) The new North American tour of the iconic Tony Award-winning “Annie” musical will take the BJCC Concert Hall stage Jan. 14–19. (Matthew Murphy / Murphy Made Photography)

Sporting events

Jan. 10-11: The Birmingham Squadron will face Capital City Go-Go Friday at 7 p.m. and Saturday at 6 p.m. at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex. Click here for the complete schedule. To learn more about group experiences, season memberships and premium seating, visit the website. Make a purchase here.

Jan. 10-11: The Birmingham Bulls will take on the Evansville Thunderbolts Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. at the Pelham Civic Complex. Click here for the complete schedule. Watch all season on FloHockey or listen at Bullshockeylive.com. Call 205-620-6870, download the Birmingham Bulls app or follow on X, Facebook and Instagram. To learn more about season or group tickets, visit the website. The venue is at 500 Amphitheater Road.

Alabama Symphony Orchestra presents Beethoven + Strauss

Join the Alabama Symphony Orchestra for a program of classical masterworks Jan. 10-11. The evening opens with Ravel’s “Pavane pour une infante défunte,” followed by Beethoven’s “Piano Concerto No. 3,” showcasing the power and elegance of guest soloist Awadagin Pratt on the piano. Mozart’s Overture to “Don Giovanni” and Tchaikovsky’s “Romeo and Juliet overture-fantasy” bring drama and emotion to the stage, while Strauss’s “Don Juan“ concludes the performance with energy and brilliance. Read the program notes for this concert here.