James Spann: Snow, sleet, freezing rain to move into north, central Alabama late tonight

MESSY WINTER WEATHER AHEAD: Clouds will increase across Alabama tonight ahead of an approaching storm system. Temperatures drop into the 26- to 32-degree range Friday morning over the northern half of the state.

WINTER STORM WARNING: A messy mix of sleet, snow and freezing rain will move into Alabama after midnight tonight. Here are the key messages:

A winter storm warning is in effect for areas as far south as Fayette, Birmingham and Anniston. A winter weather advisory has been issued for places as far south as Tuscaloosa, Clanton, Wetumpka and Opelika.

A mix of sleet, snow and freezing rain will lead to icy, hazardous travel Friday morning down into the winter weather advisory zone. Temperatures will likely be between 26 and 32 degrees as the day begins, and with cold infrastructure, bridge icing will begin quickly. Some blacktop road surfaces could become icy as well.

With the warm air advection process, the wintry mix will change to a cold rain during the day. Even some in the Tennessee Valley could see a change to rain by afternoon. Temperatures will rise into the mid 30s, hopefully easing the icy travel to some degree. But many bridges and roads could remain icy over north Alabama into Friday night and early Saturday morning.

Potential snow accumulations are 2-3 inches over the northern third of the state, 1-2 inches for places like Hamilton, Cullman and Gadsden, and 1 inch or less from Birmingham to Anniston.

Many in the winter storm warning area will see more sleet and freezing rain than snow. A few spots could see ice accumulation to two-tenths of an inch. This doesn’t sound like much, but it can have a high impact on travel. While we don’t expect any major power outages, ice on large tree limbs could lead to some scattered spots going in the dark. Models have increased the ice potential for parts of north and east Alabama on the latest runs.

Precipitation should be out of the state by midnight Friday night.

I possess no knowledge of future road conditions. Some broad ideas have been presented here, but please see the information provided by the Alabama Department of Transportation on its ALGO website and app.

There is still time for the forecast to change, so watch for updates tonight. There’s almost always a surprise or two with winter weather events in Alabama.

THE WEEKEND: Look for a clearing sky Saturday with highs in the mid to upper 30s over the northern half of the state. Sunday morning will be clear and very cold, with lows in the teens and low 20s. Sunday will be sunny with a high in the 40s.

NEXT WEEK: The weather looks cold and dry through Thursday with highs in the 40s and lows in the 20s. The next rain comes around Friday or Saturday, Jan. 17-18, followed by another shot of cold air.

ON THIS DATE IN 1970: A very cold arctic air mass was in place across Alabama. Birmingham dropped to 5 degrees; The low in Huntsville was 3.

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.