Got questions? The Encyclopedia of Alabama has answers

Encyclopedia of Alabama employees, from left, Laura Hill, Chris Maloney and Claire Wilson look through the stacks near their office in the Ralph Brown Draughon Library at Auburn University. (Julie Bennett)

What famous Bohemian violinist lived in Alabama?

Which beloved pachyderm and Alabama college mascot is immortalized in both literature and art?

Who led the “Petticoat Insurrection” in Mobile County?

What Talladega County farmer bought his farm with a meteorite?

Whose headstone is shaped like a whiskey bottle?

If you know the answers to these questions, you just might be an Alabama history expert — or at least an Alabama trivia nerd. If you don’t know the answers but can’t rest until you find them, visit encyclopediaofalabama.org, the go-to source for factual, authoritative and often intriguing information about the state.

The Encyclopedia of Alabama is an award-winning, free digital compendium of articles and images providing revealing glimpses into the people, places, environments, events and other factors that helped form the state’s history, culture and landscape. Like any encyclopedia, EOA is full of valuable information, but because it is an online reference tool, its information stays fresh and is available to practically anyone, anywhere, all the time.

“The most important thing about an online encyclopedia is that it’s never going to be obsolete, like all the dusty volumes of print encyclopedias sitting on shelves around the world,” says Claire Wilson, editor and production manager. In fact, it was an outdated history book that prompted EOA’s creation.

“Back in the late 1990s, there was increasing concern among those who studied Alabama history that the most widely used comprehensive reference resource on Alabama (the book ‘History of Alabama and Dictionary of Alabama Biography’ by Thomas M. Owen, published in 1921) was outdated,” Wilson says. “Much had occurred in Alabama since those volumes were originally published, and an updated reference resource was sorely needed.”

At the time, the National Endowment for the Humanities was encouraging states to create their own online encyclopedias, an idea that was embraced by leaders in the Alabama Humanities Foundation, now known as the Alabama Humanities Alliance (AHA) and in other state historical and archival organizations.

In 2001, AHA joined forces with Auburn University to create the EOA, which officially launched in September 2008 with 525 initial entries. Today, the site is home to about 2,430 articles and 6,000 images, and its content continues to grow at a rate of about 45 articles per year under the direction of EOA’s editorial team — Wilson; Laura Hill, communications and outreach manager; and Christopher Maloney, content editor.

The three, working under the auspices of AU’s Office of University Outreach in partnership with its University Libraries system, direct EOA’s day-to-day operations, which includes keeping the content up to date in a constantly changing world. It’s no small task, especially considering the list of potential topics is immense.

Constantly adding new entries

“From the outset, EOA has been guided by the principle of choosing entries that are of international, national and statewide importance, and our founding editorial advisory board came up with a huge list of potential entries,” Wilson says.

As the team has tirelessly worked its way through that list, new ideas for content are constantly added to the list, some inspired by current events, others by topics presented at lectures and other professional meetings across the state and region, and still others springing from historic state-related celebrations. For example, the 2019 Alabama Bicentennial observance prompted the creation of 100 new EOA entries, and two upcoming events — the 200th anniversary of Lafayette’s visit to the United States and Alabama in 2025 and the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence in 2026 — are expected to add another 40.

All entries are written and reviewed by subject matter experts to ensure the information is both accurate and authoritative, but also accessible to an array of audiences. While they are written for ninth grade-level readers, the articles are friendly for users ranging from K-12 up to university-level students and teachers, as well as casual web surfers randomly googling an Alabama topic.

The site’s thousands of photos, which depict everything from Alabama’s flora and fauna to its most famous and infamous characters, further enrich the experience for all ages. Some articles also feature engaging multimedia content, which Wilson says they hope to expand, and the team wants to create a collection of articles on Alabama history aimed specifically for grade-school-age students.

Gilbert du Motier, the Marquis de Lafayette, was an ally of Gen. George Washington during the American Revolution and toured the United States, including Alabama, in 1825 to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Revolution. He is shown in his French military uniform in this 1791 painting by Joseph-Désiré Court. (Encyclopedia of Alabama) Members of the Alabama Gang, from left: Neil Bonnett, Donnie Allison and Bobby Allison. Along with Charles “Red” Farmer, the men formed the core of the successful team of NASCAR drivers based out of Hueytown in Jefferson County. (contributed) Birmingham native Vonetta Jeffery Flowers (born 1973) is the first African American to win a gold medal at the Winter Olympics. The former UAB college track and field star competed in two-woman bobsled in the 2002 Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City, Utah, winning gold in the very first women’s Olympic competition in the sport. (contributed)

EOA is a huge asset to Alabama, and its impact has been recognized both in the state and beyond. (EOA has been named one of the nation’s best reference sites by the Library Journal and Family Tree Magazine, and it received AHA’s inaugural Digital History Award for excellence in online Alabama history resources.)

But it’s also a fun way to discover interesting Alabama facts and stories. In fact, as they’ve worked on the site, the EOA editorial staff members have each discovered some intriguing information. For example, Wilson’s favorite find was learning that the nation’s very first 911 system was created in Haleyville, Alabama, in 1968. “They have a 911 festival every year,” she says.

“I like the ‘Wetumpka Crater’ and ‘Biodiversity in Alabama’ articles for helping to explain the physical history of the state,” Maloney says.

Pushmataha (ca. 1764-1824) was a Choctaw chief who fought for the United States in the War of 1812 and alongside Andrew Jackson against the Red Stick Creeks in the Battle of Econochaca (Holy Ground) and the Battle of Horseshoe Bend. The town of Pushmataha in Choctaw County is named for him. (Print by McKenney and Hall from the Birmingham Public Library Tutwiler Collection of Southern History and Literature) A postcard featuring Miss Fancy, the Indian elephant who spent 21 illustrious and adventurous years at the Avondale Zoo — and often on the neighborhood streets — from 1913 until 1934. (Dystopos / Bhamwiki) Ottokar Cadek (1897-1956) was a classical violinist and conductor who led Birmingham’s Civic Symphony Orchestra (the present-day Alabama Symphony Orchestra) and taught at the University of Alabama. (W.S. Hoole Special Collections, University of Alabama Libraries) Lewis Clyde May (1922-1990) is the namesake for Clyde May’s Alabama Whiskey, the official state spirit of Alabama, as designated by the Alabama Legislature in 2004. (contributed)

The ‘rabbit hole’ effect

For Hill, the list includes several favorites.

“The article on mules is an unexpected topic, and I love the photos with it,” she says. She was also intrigued by an entry about Charles Hays, a Reconstruction-era congressman from Greene County, which, she says, “illustrates just how complicated our history is. And Jo Ann Robinson, a founder of the Montgomery Improvement Association, became one of my heroes after I learned about her from reading the EOA article.”

Fair warning: the EOA can create a “rabbit hole effect.” A quick search can easily turn into hours spent on the site, but it’s not time wasted because, even if you don’t become an expert on Alabama, you’ll come away smarter — or at least the most entertaining person at the next block party.

Need a reason to dive in? Search for answers to the five questions at the top of this article. Here are some searchable keywords in case you need them: Ottokar Cadek, Miss Fancy, the “Pelican Girls,” Julius McKinney and William T. Mullen.

This story originally appeared in Alabama Living magazine.