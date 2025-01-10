James Spann: Rain ends in Alabama this evening; cold, dry weekend ahead

RADAR CHECK: Rain continues to fall over much of Alabama this afternoon, most widespread along and south of I-59. Temperatures are mostly in the mid 30s, with roads wet and slushy. Gradient winds are fairly strong; southeast winds have gusted to 37 mph at the Birmingham Airport.

Rain ends this evening across the state, but clouds will linger through much of the day Saturday. Temperatures will dip into the 28- to 32-degree range over the northern counties Saturday morning, and icy spots are very possible on roads where moisture lingers. The high Saturday afternoon will be between 37 and 45 degrees across the state.

The sky will become mostly clear Saturday night, and many north Alabama communities will dip into the teens early Sunday morning. The day Sunday will be dry with a good supply of sunshine; the high will be in the 40s.

NEXT WEEK: A disturbance will bring the risk of some rain to far southern Alabama Monday; otherwise, the week looks cold and dry, with highs mostly in the 40s and lows in the 20s.

ON THIS DATE IN 1975: At least 13 tornadoes touched down in Alabama, including an EF-3 that moved through St. Clair County. Here is the storm summary of the damage area from Bob Ferry, meteorologist-in-charge of the Birmingham National Weather Service at the time:

“Friday afternoon, January 10, 1975, a tornado moved northeastward across the center of downtown Pell City, Alabama, and stopped the First National Bank Clock at 4:11 p.m. Many buildings, mostly homes, were heavily damaged by large trees (some 5 to 6 feet in diameter near the trunk) uprooted and falling across them. Seven mobile homes were completely destroyed in a small trailer park (Smith’s), which is about one mile northeast of Pell City. The Red Cross reported that 33 people were taken to the hospital for treatment, where only three were admitted — those, not too serious. There were no injuries in the trailer park because residents had taken shelter in a nearby brick building. None of the trailers had tie-downs.” In total along the path, at least 54 homes were destroyed and 307 damaged. Fifteen trailers were destroyed and 27 businesses damaged or destroyed. One person was killed at a service station.

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.