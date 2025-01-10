Ways you can save on your power bill during winter

While Alabama is known for its summer heat, the colder months in our state aren’t always easy either – especially when it comes to your power bill.

When winter temperatures in Alabama drop from our usual low of 35 degrees Fahrenheit to 20 degrees, your energy use can increase by 50% on any given day. During a cold snap, this could occur for several days, leading to a jump in your bill. But don’t worry, we’re here to help you keep costs down while you and your family stay warm. There are plenty of tips and tools available to help you reduce your energy use – and your power bill – during the colder months.

For example, opt for oven-based recipes instead of stovetop cooking, as the stovetop uses more energy. Running your dishwasher at night, when most appliances are powered down, is also more energy efficient. To conserve heat, keep your garage door closed, open your blinds and curtains on sunny days to allow natural warmth in, and use rugs to help insulate drafty rooms.

You can also reduce energy use by washing laundry in cold water – most detergents are just as effective regardless of the water’s temperature – and by taking showers instead of baths. Water heaters are the second-largest source of energy use in most homes, and a shower uses about one-tenth the amount of water as a bath. When it comes to electronics in your home, be sure to switch devices to dark mode to help save battery life and remember to turn them off or use energy-saving settings like standby or rest mode when not in use.

You can also invest in advanced power strips that cut off power to inactive devices, potentially saving you up to $100 a year on your energy bill. Another tip to keep in mind is that when streaming shows or movies, go for options like Roku or Amazon Fire Stick, which use up to 15 times less energy than streaming on gaming consoles like Xbox.

By making a few simple adjustments to your home, you can make a big difference on your next energy bill. For instance, be sure to remember to lower your thermostat when you’re away from the house and set your water heater’s maximum temperature to 120 degrees. Optimizing your fridge to 37-40 degrees and your freezer to 0 degrees, as recommended by the FDA, can also help reduce energy costs. Additionally, ensuring your home has proper insulation is key – without it, your heating system could be working overtime, driving up your energy use. Speaking of working overtime, when you’re not using your fireplace, remember to close the flue so heated air isn’t being pulled from inside your home and out of the chimney.

Along with these tips, Alabama Power offers several ways you can keep tabs on how much energy you’re using. By signing up for the electronic Home Energy Report, you will receive a monthly email that gives a detailed breakdown of your energy consumption, highlights the areas in your home that use the most power, and offers personalized recommendations for saving. For a more real-time experience, you can also try the My Power Usage tool, which allows you to monitor your daily usage and set alerts, helping you stay within your desired budget. And to make sure there are no surprises on your next bill, check out Budget Billing, a billing program that levels out your payments to a similar amount each month, so you don’t end up with unexpected spikes in energy costs. You can also review Alabama Power’s pricing plans and rates, which are easily customizable and offer several add-ons, to make sure you’re signed up for the one that’s right for your family’s needs and budget.

So as colder weather arrives and we gear up for the winter, be sure to keep these energy-saving tips and tools in mind to ensure your power bill stays manageable while your family stays warm and cozy at home. Visit Alabama Power’s website to learn more.

