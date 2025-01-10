With the cold snap, Alabama Power Company volunteers snapped into action

Members of the Magic City Chapter of the Alabama Power Service Organization delivered coats and winter clothing to the Jimmie Hale Mission. (contributed)

The Alabama Power lineworkers aren’t the only members of the APC team who are busy when Alabama faces severe weather. With the recent cold snap and threat of inclement weather, the Magic City chapter of the Alabama Power Service Organization (APSO) sprang into action, too. Additionally, the Alabama Power Foundation proudly supports several organizations across the state that provide warming stations to residents in need.

Jan. 7-9, the Magic City Chapter of APSO held a coat drive at the Alabama Power headquarters in downtown Birmingham.

“This week’s frigid, winter weather initiated the pop-up drive,” said J. Patrick Reed, who coordinated the project. “Many in our communities are in need of warm clothing to help them in colder months. Magic City APSO can make a difference.”

APSO is a nonprofit volunteer organization comprising Alabama Power, Southern Nuclear, Southern Linc and Southern Company Services employees and their families. Understanding that philanthropy is more than money, APSO members also give their most precious resource – time.

On Jan. 9, Reed loaded up a sport utility vehicle with hundreds of winter clothing items for people of all ages that were then donated to Jimmie Hale Mission, a Christian-based, nonprofit organization, providing homeless shelter for men, women and children.

“The Alabama Power Service Organization is committed to supporting our community in any way we can, and our coat drive is a simple yet impactful way to help those in need stay warm this season,” said Deirdre Thomas, incoming president for Magic City APSO. “We are grateful for the generosity of our employees and community members who have contributed to this effort. The donated coats will be distributed to local shelters and organizations, ensuring that those who need them most receive the warmth and comfort they deserve during these colder months.”

It’s during times of severe weather like the cold temperatures Alabama has experienced this week that community action agencies are called on the most. For more than 25 years, the APC’s Alabama Business Charitable Trust has partnered with community action agencies, other organizations and the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA) to help pay energy bills, conduct weatherization projects and support basic human needs.

The ABC Trust community action agency partners include the Alabama Council on Human Relations; Catholic Social Services; Community Action Committee of Chambers-Tallapoosa-Coosa; Community Action of Etowah County; Community Action of South Alabama; Community Action Agency of Northeast Alabama; Community Action Agency of Northwest Alabama; Community Action Agency of Talladega, Clay, Randolph, Calhoun and Cleburne; Community Service Programs of West Alabama; Community Action Partnership of Middle Alabama; Community Action Partnership of North Alabama; Family Services Center of Calhoun County; Macon-Russell Community Action Agency; and Mobile Community Action Agency.

To locate a warming station, residents should contact their local community action agency. A list can be found here.

The ABC Trust, which is not funded with ratepayer dollars, also supports nonprofits by providing grants for energy-efficient upgrades and health and human service projects.

To learn more about the Alabama Business Charitable Trust and the Alabama Power Service Organization, visit powerofgood.com.