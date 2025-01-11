Recipe: Spicy Stuffed Pepper Soup

Spicy Stuffed Pepper Soup is a hearty bowl of deliciousness. It’s easy to make and packed with flavorful ingredients. (Andrea Mathis / Beautiful Eats & Things)

Spicy Stuffed Pepper Soup is made with long-grain white rice. Rice remains a staple item in our home because it’s extremely versatile and nutrient rich.

Did you know that U.S.-grown rice contributes more than 15 vitamins and minerals, including folic acid and other B-vitamins, as well as iron and zinc? And it’s composed of complex carbohydrates that are more slowly digested and provides energy that fuels the body’s physical activity.

This Spicy Stuffed Pepper Soup was super easy to make. I used a variety of colorful bell peppers and ground Italian sausage, which added so much flavor.

Spicy Stuffed Pepper Soup

Click here for a printable recipe.

Serves: 8

Ingredients

2 pounds ground Italian sausage

1 tablespoon olive oil

3 cloves garlic, minced

1 onion, chopped

2 red bell peppers, sliced

1 yellow bell pepper, sliced

1 green bell pepper, sliced

1 28-ounce can crushed tomatoes

1 cup diced tomatoes

3 cups low-sodium beef broth

½ teaspoon smoked paprika

½ teaspoon cayenne pepper

½ teaspoon dried parsley

1 teaspoon Italian spice seasoning

¼ teaspoon sugar

Salt and pepper to taste

2½ cups cooked rice

Instructions

In a large pot on medium-high heat, add the oil, ground Italian sausage, garlic and onions.

Cook until the meat is just browned.

Add in the bell peppers, crushed and diced tomatoes, beef broth and seasonings.

Cover and cook for about 15 minutes or until the peppers are soft.

Add in the cooked rice and season with salt and pepper to taste.

Continue to cook for a couple more minutes.

If you prefer a thinner soup, you can add more beef broth. The cooked rice tends to absorb a good amount of the broth.

Serve warm and top with Parmesan cheese if desired. Enjoy.

Recipe notes

Nutrition information (1 serving): calories 399, carbohydrates 27 grams, protein 20 grams, fat 24 grams, saturated fat 8 grams, fiber 4 grams, sugar 7 grams.

Andrea Mathis is a registered dietitian and owner of Beautiful Eats & Things. For more great recipes, visit beautifuleatsandthings.com.