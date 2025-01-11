Scott Martin: Alabama remains cold through the weekend; rain for some on Monday

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: After a frigid and snow-covered Friday for the northern half of the state, and cold and dreary conditions in the South, we return to a dry pattern today in Alabama. We may still have some icy conditions on roads, and for that reason, National Weather Service Huntsville had its north Alabama counties in a winter weather advisory until 10 a.m.

The good news is that we will see afternoon highs above freezing, reaching the mid 30s to the upper 40s across the state. Unfortunately, it may take a while for the sun to break through the clouds and lend some help in melting ice, as those clouds will be very slow in moving out. Any water on roads tonight will likely freeze again as lows dip down in the mid-teens to the upper 20s.

On Sunday, after waking up in the freezer, we’ll see a good amount of sunshine with a few clouds. Afternoon highs will be warmer, reaching the lower 40s to the upper 50s.

NEXT WEEK: A disturbance will move through the Southeast on Monday that will bring showers to the southern half of Alabama. Temperatures will remain below normal, with highs in the lower 40s to the lower 50s.

High pressure dominates our weather Tuesday, which will allow for plenty of sunshine and colder temperatures, with highs in the mid 30s to the mid 50s across the state from north to south. Overnight lows will be in the mid-teens to the lower 30s.

We’ll remain colder on Wednesday as that high pressure remains in place. Skies will be sunny with highs in the mid 30s to the mid 50s.

We start to see our flow come more out of the west and southwest on Thursday. That will allow slightly warmer air to move in, as highs reach the lower 40s to the mid 50s.

The flow becomes southerly on Friday as our next rainmaker organizes off to our west. Temperatures will be warmer, and we’ll start to see some clouds move in through the day. Highs will be in the upper 40s to the lower 60s from northeast to southwest. Showers will begin to move into southwestern Alabama during the evening and exit by midday Saturday.

For more weather news and information from James Spann, Scott Martin and other members of the James Spann team, visit AlabamaWx.