11 Alabama restaurants that serve the best comfort food

You want a vegetable plate? Just check out the steam table at Niki’s West Steak & Seafood Restaurant in Birmingham. (This is Alabama)

There are some foods that just taste better on a cold winter day.

That’s why we recently asked our Facebook followers which restaurants they think serve the best comfort food, so we have plenty of suggestions for where to eat when the temperatures drop and we’re in the mood for a hearty meal.

From homemade meatloaf to fried chicken, pork chops and all the sides — along with plenty of soups, stews and chilis, too — these Alabama restaurants know just what to put on the plate when hungry diners are looking for a tasty meal that warms and fills them right up.

Below are 11 of the restaurants readers suggested.

Niki’s West

233 Finley Ave. West in Birmingham

For a lot of folks, Niki’s West is where they go when they’re craving comfort food on a cold winter day, and we don’t blame them. What’s up for grabs on its menu might change daily, but regardless of what day you go, you know you’re going to be served a wide selection of filling favorites like fried pork chops, meatloaf, macaroni and cheese, and peach cobbler.

The Irondale Cafe

1906 First Ave. North in Irondale

While the Irondale Cafe may be best known for its signature dish of fried green tomatoes, that’s not the only thing its menu has to offer. In business for more than 90 years, the quaint cafe has become popular for its homemade Southern fare, with everything from beef tips to fried chicken on the menu. Not to mention a hearty serving of its popular sides, like sweet potato soufflé and broccoli and rice casserole, could fill you up all on their own.

Martin’s Restaurant

1796 Carter Hill Road in Montgomery

Considering Martin’s Restaurant has been in business for nearly 90 years, it’s no surprise that it’s developed a strong following of fans. Among its dishes that will offer up some hearty meals on a cold day? For starters, there’s its fried chicken, known for being some of the best in the state, as well as turkey and dressing and meatloaf served alongside plenty of homemade sides like its popular pineapple and cheese casserole.

The Waysider

1512 Greensboro Ave. in Tuscaloosa

If you’re looking for a hot Southern breakfast on a cold morning, the historic Waysider restaurant in Tuscaloosa is where you can find just that. Its breakfast menu features items like made-from-scratch biscuits, omelets and pancakes, while its rotating lunch menu often includes hamburger steak, chicken pot pie, homemade vegetable soup and other dishes guaranteed to warm you up.

Chicken Shack

665 Forest Ave. in Luverne

While a restaurant called the Chicken Shack might not sound like the kind of place where you can find traditional comfort food, you’d be surprised by its diverse menu. In addition to its beloved chicken fingers and burgers, the shack serves a variety of soups with a side of grilled cheese, hamburger steaks and mashed potatoes with gravy on its menu, making it the perfect lunch spot on a cold day.

Lambert’s Cafe

2981 South McKenzie St. in Foley

While many people visit Lambert’s Cafe while visiting the beach during the summer, it’s also a great place to eat when the temperatures drop, thanks to its full menu of traditional Southern dishes like country fried steak, roast beef and meatloaf served with mashed potatoes, fried apples and, of course, those beloved “throwed” rolls. Another bonus? By going in the off-season, you may be able to cut back on the wait.

Lannie’s Bar-B-Q Spot

2115 Minter Ave. in Selma

Lannie’s Bar-B-Q has been a Selma institution for more than 80 years, so it’s no surprise that many folks head there when colder days arrive and they’re craving a hot meal you know is going to be good. Besides, while it might have barbecue in its name, Lannie’s menu, which changes daily, often has lots of classic Southern fare, like meatloaf, hamburger steak, pork chops and all the fixins, up for grabs as well.

Dew Drop Inn

1808 Old Shell Road in Mobile

While chili is a go-to meal for many people on a cold day, it seems a chili dog is a popular pick for a lot of folks, too, and in that case, the Dew Drop Inn has you covered. Its menu includes cheeseburgers, po’ boys and corn dogs that will hit the spot alongside hamburger steak, roast beef and other winter dishes. Just don’t forget to try its signature hot dog, which is topped with chili, sauerkraut, ketchup and a pickle slice, while you’re there.

City Cafe

408 Main Ave. in Northport

Since 1931, City Cafe has become a favorite place to grab a hot meal among locals as well as people from all over the state thanks to its full menu of Southern staples. While its offerings change daily, there’s bound to be something on the menu — whether it’s hamburger steak, beef stew, fried chicken or just a plate of its many vegetable sides — that’ll warm you right up (and have you planning your next trip back, too).

The Cajun Corner

209 East Broad St. in Eufaula

Tucked away in Eufaula’s charming downtown is The Cajun Corner, a popular restaurant where you can dine on classic Cajun fare like red beans and rice, crawfish etouffee and seafood gumbo, as well as one-of-a-kind specialty dishes like its Mardi Gras stuffed shrimp and “Bourbon Street heaven,” as well as pastas, steak and seafood.

Catfish Cabin

906 U.S. Highway 72 East in Athens

The good news for folks who miss Albertville’s Catfish Cabin, which closed its doors in 2021? There’s another one in Athens, and it’s got everything from cheeseburgers to ribeye steaks, seafood platters and even frog legs on the menu. So, if you’re looking for some comfort food that’s not the usual Southern fare, Catfish Cabin could be the way to go.

