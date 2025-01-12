Alabama A&M University names construction adviser for new science, student amenities buildings

A rendering shows Alabama A&M University's planned science building, which will house classrooms and laboratories for the physics, biology and chemistry departments, providing students and faculty with modern spaces for teaching, learning and research. (Fuqua & Partners Architects)

Alabama A&M University is preparing for construction of two major buildings on campus with a combined value exceeding $140 million.

The university recently selected Freedom Real Estate and Capital, a frequent partner for A&M in such projects, to provide advisory services for construction of its new science building and student amenities building.

The 125,000-square-foot science building near the corner of Chase Road and Meridian Street will house classrooms and laboratories for the physics, biology and chemistry departments, providing students and faculty with modern spaces for teaching, learning and research. The building is designed to support the university’s growing science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) programs and will enhance both academic instruction and scientific discovery.

The 93,000-square-foot student amenities building will serve as a hub for student engagement and support services. It will feature dining facilities, meeting spaces, study areas, faculty offices, a gaming lounge and social gathering spaces, all designed to enhance the campus experience. This facility will address the university’s growing enrollment and will provide an environment for both academic and social development as well as a strategic connection of the eastern and western parts of the campus.

Freedom will oversee the general contractor, design team and construction process, making recommendations in the university’s best interest.

“I am proud to reaffirm our partnership with Freedom Real Estate & Capital, LLC for these critical initiatives,” said Dr. Daniel K. Wims, president of Alabama A&M. “Freedom’s expertise in construction management has been invaluable as we embark on these important projects. Together, we are committed to creating state-of-the-art facilities that will enhance our campus and support our students’ success for generations to come.”

“We are thrilled to partner with Alabama A&M University again through our advisory services in construction management,” said Freedom Project Director Tyce Hudson. “Having collaborated on several successful projects, this ongoing partnership underscores our shared commitment to innovation and excellence. Together, we are creating a lasting impact as we continue to transform the campus.”

Elements of this story appeared on Alabama A&M’s website.