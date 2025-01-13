Alabama Power earns EEI emergency response award for mutual assistance efforts

Alabama Power was announced as a recipient of the Edison Electric Institute (EEI) Emergency Response Award for its mutual assistance efforts following Hurricanes Beryl and Helene in 2024.

The award recognizes recovery and assistance efforts of electric companies following disruptions of service due to extreme weather or other events. Winners were chosen by a panel of judges and were presented during EEI’s winter Board of Directors and CEO meeting on Wednesday.

“Throughout 2024, America’s electric companies and their dedicated workforce answered the call to help restore power and hope to communities impacted by extreme weather events and natural disasters,” said EEI interim President and CEO Pat Vincent-Collawn. “This commitment to mutual assistance is vital to our efforts to serve customers safely and reliably, and I applaud Alabama Power for aiding neighboring electric companies in their time of need.

“Alabama Power and its storm response team are extremely deserving of this well-earned assistance award.”

Hurricane Beryl made landfall in Texas last July, causing widespread destruction and leaving millions without power. Alabama Power dispatched a 350-person team — in addition to 300 local contractors — to Houston the day following the storm, assisting CenterPoint Energy in restoration.

A staging area near Houston, Texas. (Alabama Power) Alabama Power crews form a line of trucks as teams work to restore power. (Alabama Power) Alabama Power crews tackle storm restoration. (Alabama Power) The headquarters for Alabama Power employees and contractors following Hurricane Beryl. (Alabama Power)

In late September, Hurricane Helene made landfall on the Florida Gulf Coast as a Category 4 storm, tracking through Georgia and the Carolinas, causing billions of dollars in property damage and leaving just under 5 million homes and businesses without power. In response, Alabama Power sent more than 1,000 employees and 500 local contractors to Georgia, helping the state bring online more than 930,000 homes.

“We are incredibly honored to receive this recognition from the Edison Electric Institute for our restoration efforts during Hurricanes Beryl and Helene,” said Scott Moore, Alabama Power’s senior vice president of Power Delivery. “This award is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our entire team, who worked tirelessly under extremely challenging conditions to restore power and support the affected communities in the aftermath of these devastating storms.

“Our commitment to safety and reliability remains our top priority, and we take immense pride in providing exceptional value and service to our customers through our storm response efforts.”

Since 1998, Alabama Power has received 19 Mutual Assistance and 14 Storm Recovery Awards from EEI, making the company the most awarded among EEI members. In total, Alabama Power has received 33 EEI awards across the company’s history. Through mutual assistance partnerships, Alabama Power customers receive value through peace of mind, knowing that the company and its partners will be ready to assist quickly in storm restoration.

To learn more about Alabama Power and what you can do to prepare for severe weather, click here. If you would like to learn more about the EEI, click here.