Introducing Sweet HomeTown Tours, Alabama’s new Main Street Trail

If your favorite Alabama town happens to be any of its vibrant downtowns, then I’ve got good news for you.

Recently, Main Street Alabama — the statewide organization dedicated to bringing vibrancy back to historic districts around the state — announced the launch of its Sweet HomeTown Tours: Alabama Main Street Trail. The trail charts out the state’s designated Main Streets, often the most popular and recognizable downtowns, all part of Main Street Alabama and the overarching national Main Street organizations. The announcement comes just in time for the Alabama Tourism Department’s 2025 “The Year of Alabama Trails.”

Back in the mid-20th century, highways were expanded and shopping mostly happened at indoor malls, with people grabbing dinner on their way home from work in the city. But before then, downtowns were king and experienced the hub of commerce and community (typically with a train station or river port nearby). When the landscape shifted, national franchises took over, and the way we lived altogether changed. In many ways, the heart of our communities slowed down, with a number of them stopping completely.

But thanks to an all-important renaissance of historic city centers and small-town downtowns a couple of decades ago, our Americana Main Streets have been enjoying a much-deserved comeback, which has also been essential to harnessing business and maker creativity, innovation and authenticity for towns all over the state. With offerings like greater walkability and access to more public art, culture and recreation, Main Street Alabama has been subtly improving our Alabama landscape since its mission officially began in 2013.

And now it’s making it easy for Alabamians and others to find those nuanced experiences and kitschy community cultures we’ve all grown to know and love.

Think of your favorite downtown. What are the most-loved eateries, boutiques, public spaces or art installations that make it special to you? Any idea how much it would cost to recreate that historic building painstakingly renovated and turned into your favorite coffee shop? More than you care to know.

Not only is the character of architecture harder than ever to come by in new builds these days; how about all the infrastructure involving sidewalks, streetscapes and green spaces, water fountains and the local business economy? Those would essentially be impossible to build to scale from scratch today, especially if being carried out by the people who love it enough to live there.

So thank goodness Alabama’s fondness for historic preservation is found paired in these spaces with today’s love for elevated, authentic experiences. And it’s all listed in 33 destinations throughout 11 regions in the state — just waiting for you to try it out. Of course, some are a little further into the process, but rest assured, each of these communities has rallied, and quintessential experiences are ready to be appreciated.

Mary Helmer Wirth, Main Street Alabama president and state coordinator, said, “Our Main Streets tell us who we are, who we were and how the past has shaped us. Over the years, we have seen Alabama’s charming downtowns become a powerful network of connected communities, and we want to provide a delightful road map for everyone to enjoy the warmth and hospitality so readily found in these towns.”

And hospitality is exactly what Sweet Home Alabama is about, right? Whether it’s discovering an ancient cave in Russellville, enjoying quirky metal art along the Coosa River in Wetumpka, taking in Alabama’s only Frank Lloyd Wright-designed building in Florence, the kinetic wind sculpture in Gadsden, one of Jasper’s 13 downtown foodie restaurants, Fort Payne’s Alabama Walking Park, or the Green Up Garden Shop in Leeds, Sweet HomeTown Tours gives everyone the opportunity — and direction — to explore Alabama’s quaint and storied spaces.

Visit sweethometowns.com to get the most complete look at the trail and check out the list below of all 33 destinations, placed in their applicable regions for the directionally challenged. You know who you are.

Alabama-Tombigbee Region: Marion and Monroeville

Central Alabama Region: Montgomery and Wetumpka

East Alabama Region: Alexander City, Anniston, Gadsden, Heflin, LaFayette, Oxford and Talladega

Greater Birmingham Region: 4th Avenue District, REV Birmingham, Calera, Columbiana, Jasper, Leeds and Montevallo

Lee-Russell Region: Opelika

North-Central Region: Decatur

Northwest Alabama Region: Florence and Russellville

South Alabama Region: Atmore and Foley

Southeast Alabama Region: Elba, Enterprise and Eufaula

Top of Alabama Region: Athens, Fort Payne, Scottsboro and South Huntsville

West Alabama Region: Centreville and Demopolis

This story was previously published by This is Alabama.