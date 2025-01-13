James Spann: Colder in Alabama tonight, mostly dry through Friday

DRY, PLEASANT AFTERNOON: The rain that was over south Alabama this morning has mostly moved out of the state; the sky is mostly sunny with temperatures in the 50s. The exception is the southeast corner of the state, where Dothan reports mid 40s with lingering clouds at midafternoon. Tonight will be mostly fair and colder; most communities will drop into the 20s early Tuesday morning.

The weather will be cold and dry Tuesday and Wednesday; highs will be in the upper 40s over north Alabama with 50s to the south. Morning lows will be below freezing statewide both mornings.

A low moving through the central Gulf of Mexico has potential to bring some light rain to the immediate Gulf Coast Thursday; the rest of the state will be rain-free. Friday will feature a good supply of sunshine during the morning, followed by increasing clouds by afternoon; temperatures rise into the upper 50s and low 60s by then.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Rain becomes widespread across Alabama Friday night into Saturday; amounts of 1 to 2 inches are likely statewide. Some thunder is possible, but severe storms are not expected. Rain ends early Sunday, and much colder air will roll into the state during the day with potential for falling temperatures over the northern counties and a brisk north wind.

NEXT WEEK: We have potentially the coldest air so far this season settling into the Deep South next week, with highs in the 30s and lows in the teens in the northern half of the state for at least the first half of the week. Global models continue to occasionally suggest some potential for wintry precipitation across parts of Alabama around Tuesday or Wednesday, Jan. 21-22, but consistency has not been good; it is too early to know whether we will deal with any snow or ice at this time. Temperatures will likely remain below average through the rest of January.

ON THIS DATE IN 1982: Alabama was in the midst of a crippling ice storm. Freezing rain, which started on Jan. 12, created a thick coating on all exposed objects. Trees snapped, pulling down power lines and putting as many as 750,000 Alabamians in the dark. A state of emergency was declared in Alabama, and National Guard Armories were opened to serve as shelters. Some people had no power for weeks; timber damage in the state was extensive.

Twenty Alabamians were dead and another 300 injured, and damage totaled $78 million.

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.