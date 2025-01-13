James Spann: Rain over south Alabama ends later today; dry, cold Tuesday ahead

RADAR CHECK: Light rain is falling in spots over the southern half of Alabama this morning. Otherwise, clouds cover much of the state, with temperatures between 35 and 45 degrees. The rain will end across south Alabama by midday, and drier, colder air rolls into the state tonight. Temperatures drop well down into the 20s over the northern counties early Tuesday morning with a clear sky.

The weather will be cold and dry Tuesday and Wednesday; highs will be in the upper 40s over north Alabama, with 50s to the south. Morning lows will be below freezing statewide both mornings.

We stay dry Thursday and Friday with a warming trend; highs will be in the 50s over north and central Alabama, with potential for low 60s near the coast. Clouds will increase Friday.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Rain becomes widespread across Alabama Friday night into Saturday; amounts of 1 to 2 inches are likely statewide. Some thunder is possible, but severe storms are not expected. Rain ends early Sunday, and much colder air will roll into the state during the day, bringing potential for falling temperatures over the northern counties with a brisk north wind.

NEXT WEEK: We have potentially the coldest air so far this season settling into the Deep South next week, with highs in the 30s and lows in the teens for the northern half of the state for at least the first half of the week. The reliable European global model has shown a signal for a potential snow threat for parts of the state at some point, but consistency has not been good. Temperatures will likely remain below average through the rest of January.

ON THIS DATE IN 1982: Alabama was in the midst of a crippling ice storm. Freezing rain, which started on Jan. 12, created a thick coating on all exposed objects. Trees snapped, pulling down power lines and putting as many as 750,000 Alabamians in the dark. A state of emergency was declared in Alabama, and National Guard Armories were opened to serve as shelters. Some people had no power for weeks; timber damage in the state was extensive.

Twenty Alabamians were dead and another 300 injured, and damage totaled $78 million.

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.