Coca-Cola United announced as presenting sponsor of the Regions Tradition

Golfers tee off on the 18th hole at Greystone Golf & Country Club on opening day of the 2023 Regions Tradition. (file)

The Regions Tradition, a longstanding Birmingham-area PGA Tour Champions event, announced that Coca-Cola Bottling Company United will serve as the tournament’s presenting sponsor, joining title sponsor Regions Bank in building on the tournament’s legacy of success. The new agreement with Coca-Cola United, which extends through 2028, promises to enhance the tournament experience for spectators and expand charitable contributions benefiting the community.

Recognized as one of the tour’s five major championships, the Regions Tradition is broadcast nationally and internationally. Hosted each spring at the prestigious Founders Course of Greystone Golf & Country Club in Hoover, the event features four days of elite competition alongside a celebrity pro-am, showcasing renowned athletes, coaches and entertainers.

“We’re thrilled to now add Coca-Cola United as the Regions Tradition’s presenting sponsor,” said George Shaw, tournament director. “Their longstanding support and commitment to community engagement align perfectly with the tournament’s values and the community involvement of Regions Bank. With Coca-Cola United’s collaboration, we can continue delivering a world-class experience for players, fans and partners alike.”

“Golf is a unifying sport, and we’re excited to deepen our partnership with an event that holds such historical significance in our hometown,” said Scott Smith, north Alabama division vice president of Coca-Cola United. “This collaboration underscores our dedication to making a positive impact in the communities we serve while celebrating golf and its ability to bring people together.”

With its community roots reaching back more than 30 years, the Regions Tradition represents one of the premier community and charitable events of the year in the Birmingham metro area, raising more than $24 million for charity and contributing more than $20 million in annual economic impact. Regions Bank has served as the title sponsor for the event since 2006.

“We are very fortunate to add a company like Coca-Cola United as our presenting sponsor of the Tradition,” Shaw said. “Along with Regions Bank, who continues as title sponsor and has extended their commitment to the tournament through 2032, and our many other sponsors, we can help ensure even more exceptional golf and great experiences for many years to come.”