James Spann: Alabama stays dry through Friday; rain returns Saturday

DRY DAYS: After a subfreezing start, look for a high between 48 and 55 degrees across Alabama this afternoon with a good supply of sunshine. Dry weather continues for the rest of the week with a slow warming trend; we reach the upper 50s and low 60s by Friday.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Clouds will increase Friday night, and a soaking rain is likely statewide Saturday ahead of a cold front. Amounts of 1 to 2 inches are likely before the rain moves out late Saturday night; the high will be at or just over 60 degrees for most places. Then, much colder air will invade the state on Sunday with falling temperatures and a brisk north wind. A few snow flurries are possible in the cold air over the northern third of the state, but there won’t be any impact.

BACK IN THE DEEP FREEZE: The coldest air so far this season will likely settle into the Deep South early next week; by Tuesday temperatures will stay below freezing all day over the northern half of the state, and lows will be well down in the teens Tuesday and Wednesday mornings.

The American global model continues to hint occasionally at some risk of wintry precipitation across Alabama Tuesday or Wednesday, but the reliable European model (and the Canadian global model as well) show a weaker system shunted far south in the Gulf and just keep it cold and dry here. Our forecast will reflect the drier solution, but it remains too early to know for sure whether there will be any risk of snow or ice around here.

Temperatures will likely remain below average through the rest of January.

ON THIS DATE IN 1972: In Loma, Montana, the temperature soared from 54 degrees below zero to 49 degrees above zero on Jan. 14-15. The 103-degree change is the greatest ever recorded in the world for a 24-hour period.

ON THIS DATE IN 2024: A winter storm started over north Alabama that would ultimately bring 6-10 inches of snow to some places in the northwest part of the state.

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.