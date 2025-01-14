James Spann: Rain for Alabama Saturday; very cold Sunday through next week

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

SUNNY JANUARY DAY: Temperatures are in the 40s and 50s across Alabama this afternoon with a good supply of sunshine. Tonight will be clear and cold, with a low between 25 and 35 degrees.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Clouds will increase Friday night, and a soaking rain is likely statewide Saturday ahead of a cold front. Amounts of 1 to 2 inches are likely before the rain moves out late Saturday night; the high will be at or just over 60 degrees for most places. Much colder air will invade the state on Sunday with falling temperatures and a brisk north wind. A few snow flurries are possible in the cold air over the northern third of the state, but there won’t be any impact.

BACK IN THE DEEP FREEZE: The coldest air so far this season will likely settle into the Deep South early next week; temperatures will stay below freezing all day Monday and Tuesday over the northern half of the state, and lows will be well down in the teens Tuesday and Wednesday mornings.

New model runs this morning are showing increasing signs of snow and ice potential for Alabama and the Deep South next Tuesday, Tuesday night and possibly into early Wednesday. It is still too early to know for sure whether this will happen. We will watch trends very carefully in coming days.

Temperatures will likely remain below average through the rest of January.

ON THIS DATE IN 1972: In Loma, Montana, the temperature soared from 54 degrees below zero to 49 degrees above zero on Jan. 14-15. The 103-degree change is the greatest ever recorded in the world for a 24-hour period.

ON THIS DATE IN 2024: A winter storm started over north Alabama that would ultimately bring 6-10 inches of snow to some places in the northwest part of the state.

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.