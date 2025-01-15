7 Mobile, Alabama, places to satisfy your king cake cravings this Mardi Gras

Discover the sweetest spots in Mobile for king cakes this Mardi Gras season.

It’s king cake season in Mobile, and local bakeries and businesses are going all out to celebrate!

Whether you’re craving the timeless taste of tradition or eager to indulge in bold, unexpected flavors, Mobile’s king cake scene has something for everyone. From classic recipes that honor Mardi Gras heritage to inventive twists that push the boundaries of sweetness, we’ve rounded up the must-try spots to satisfy your king cake cravings this season.

Let the good times (and the delicious bites) roll!

These two downtown Mobile favorites collaborated on a Blonde Ale inspired by the sweet taste of Mardi Gras. The brown butter king cake-infused ale is brewed with real king cakes in the mash. Lil’ King Cake Baby is described as creamy and lightly spiced with vanilla and cinnamon.

Guncles, named one of the top 10 best gluten-free bakeries by USA TODAY, is creating flavorful, gluten-free brioche king cakes to help anyone enjoy the season’s flavor. Available in three different flavors: Strawberry Cream Cheese, Cinnamon or Blueberry Lemon.

With locations in Mobile and Bayou La Batre, Sugar Rush is baking up traditional king cakes served whole or by the slice, as well as king cake donuts.

This Mobile staple since 1969 is scooping up three delicious Mardi Gras-inspired ice cream flavors: Creole Cream Cheese King Cake, Cinnamon King Cake and 1703 – a lemon and lavender swirl.

Pollman’s is bringing the spirit of Mardi Gras to life with an array of sweet treats. Choose from a mini-Danish king cake, cakes, macarons, petit fours, cookies, donuts, breads and a traditional king cake.

Craving Mardi Gras in a drink? Perhaps a King Cake Latte? Yellowhammer Coffee is serving up original creations – iced, hot or frozen!