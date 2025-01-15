Alabama Food Truck Favorites: Choo Choo’s

If you have a craving for a great burger, some tasty barbecue or maybe a brisket cheesesteak, you’re going to want to get aboard Choo Choo’s.

Based out of Letohatchee, you can usually find Choo Choo’s food truck in and around the Montgomery area, although sometimes it will be in Troy or other locations.

Choo Choo’s is worth seeking out. Pitmaster Choo Choo Herring started the business with a brick-and-mortar location but shifted to the food truck during the pandemic. His daughter-in-law and son help operate the business these days. Learn more in the video below.

Follow Choo Choo’s on Facebook to learn where they will be next.