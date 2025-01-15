James Spann: Rain returns to Alabama Friday night, Saturday; very cold air arrives Sunday

QUIET THROUGH FRIDAY: Most of Alabama will stay dry through Friday with a gradual warming trend; highs will be mostly in the 50s, but some south Alabama communities will see low 60s by Thursday and Friday. A disturbance will bring a few sprinkles to the Gulf Coast today and tonight, but most of the meaningful rain will stay offshore.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: An approaching cold front will bring a good rain to the state Friday night into Saturday; amounts of 1-2 inches are likely. After the rain, the coldest air so far this season rolls into the Deep South Sunday. Temperatures will hold in the low to mid 30s over the northern part of the state with an icy north wind; a few snow flurries are possible early in the day.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be cold and dry; temperatures will stay below freezing all day over the northern half of the state; even Mobile will have a hard time reaching the 40-degree mark.

Global models and their ensemble members continue to show increasing potential for a southern U.S. winter storm sometime in the Tuesday-through-Thursday time frame. However, it is still way too early to know precipitation type and placement, accumulation potential, and travel and societal impact. Deterministic models will keep doing the hokey pokey, looking different on every run. You simply need to watch the probabilistic output from the ensembles, and the trend is clearly higher for some snow or ice for Alabama.

We will begin to have some clarity by Friday, and we can get specific concerning potential impact around Sunday. Just keep watching for updates.

But the one thing we can say with confidence is that next week will be very, very cold. Some north Alabama communities could remain below freezing from Sunday morning through Thursday; lows will be well down in the teens. Now is the time to prepare for four to five days of frigid weather.

ON THIS DATE IN 1967: The Green Bay Packers beat the Kansas City Chiefs 35-10 in Super Bowl I at the Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles. From the weather station at the USC campus downtown, the high temperature was 79 degrees and the low was 51. There was a light west wind.

ON THIS DATE IN 2024: A winter storm brought up to 8 inches of snow across the western half of the Tennessee Valley of north Alabama. Snow- and ice-covered roads made travel almost impossible for the northern third of the state.

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.