Two Montgomery, Alabama, sites earn Gold Level designations from CSX Select Site program

Montgomery has earned two prestigious Gold Level designations from the CSX Select Site program, a recognition that sets the city apart as the only location across CSX’s 25-state network to achieve dual Gold certification.

The CSX Select Site program evaluates industrial sites based on rigorous standards of readiness and operational efficiency. These gold certifications propel Montgomery forward, solidifying its role as a leader in industrial and logistics innovation.

“Montgomery’s dual Gold Level certifications from the CSX Select Site program underscore the region’s commitment to excellence in industrial and logistics development,” said Ellen McNair, secretary of the Alabama Department of Commerce. “These achievements not only position Montgomery as a strategic hub for manufacturers but also highlight the power of collaboration in driving economic growth.

“With its robust infrastructure and forward-thinking leadership, Montgomery is poised to attract transformative investments that will create jobs and enhance Alabama’s competitive edge in the Southeast and beyond,” McNair said.

The Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce said the Montgomery Inland Logistics site and the Montgomery Water & Sewer Board’s U.S. 31 site earned the Gold designations, highlighting the region’s exceptional infrastructure and commitment to development-ready, rail-served industrial properties.

The chamber said the recognition reinforces Montgomery’s standing as a top destination for global and domestic manufacturers seeking premium logistics solutions.

“Achieving dual Gold recognition marks a defining moment for the capital region,” said Anna Buckalew, president and CEO of the Montgomery Chamber. “It highlights our robust infrastructure, strong partnerships and readiness to support high-impact industrial investments, positioning the Montgomery region as a strategic hub in the Southeast for logistics, innovation and economic growth.”

This achievement was made possible by the collaboration of Clark Ward, president and CFO of Russell Cos., representing the Montgomery Inland Logistics site, alongside the city of Montgomery, Montgomery County, the Montgomery Water & Sewer Board and the Montgomery Chamber.

The chamber said the shared commitment to critical infrastructure played a pivotal role in securing the designations.

Based in Jacksonville, Florida, CSX is a leading transportation company delivering rail, intermodal and transload services. With nearly 200 years of service, CSX plays a vital role in supporting the nation’s economic growth.

This story originally appeared on the Alabama Department of Commerce’s Made in Alabama website.