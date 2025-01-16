Can’t Miss Alabama: MLK 5K Drum Run, Bob Sykes barbecue tour, sporting events

Martin Luther King Jr. Day events

Here are some MLK service opportunities and celebrations taking place around the state:

All ages will enjoy the MLK Day 5K Drum Run Jan. 18. (contributed) All ages will enjoy the MLK Day 5K Drum Run Jan. 18. (contributed)

All ages will enjoy the MLK Day 5K Drum Run Jan. 18. (contributed) All ages will enjoy the MLK Day 5K Drum Run Jan. 18. (contributed) All ages will enjoy the MLK Day 5K Drum Run Jan. 18. (contributed)

All ages will enjoy the MLK Day 5K Drum Run Jan. 18. (contributed) All ages will enjoy the MLK Day 5K Drum Run Jan. 18. (contributed) All ages will enjoy the MLK Day 5K Drum Run Jan. 18. (contributed)

Birmingham Chinese New Year Gala

Celebrate the Chinese culture, traditions and the spirit of the Lunar New Year at the annual Birmingham Chinese New Year Gala Saturday, Jan. 18, from 2-6 p.m. Enjoy a variety of Asian cuisines, traditional Chinese snacks, dragon and lion dance performances and Tai Chi. This year’s theme is the Year of the Snake. Learn more about the gala at bhmchinesefestival.org. The gala is at the Alys Stephens Center. A single ticket is $10, child $5, UAB student $5, and children ages 5 and younger are admitted free.

Sporting events

Jan. 19 and 21: The Birmingham Squadron will face the Wisconsin Herd Sunday at 3 p.m. and Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex. Click here for the complete schedule. To learn more about group experiences, season memberships and premium seating, visit the website. Make a purchase here.

Jan. 20: Join the Birmingham Bulls for their annual MLK Day game against the Huntsville Havoc Monday at 1 p.m. Click here for the complete schedule. Watch all season on FloHockey or listen at Bullshockeylive.com. Call 205-620-6870, download the Birmingham Bulls app or follow on X, Facebook and Instagram. To learn more about season or group tickets, visit the website. The venue is the Pelham Civic Complex & Ice Arena.

Birmingham Squadron. (Solomon Crenshaw Jr. / Alabama News Center) Birmingham Bulls. (contributed)

American Theatre Guild presents ‘Annie’

“Annie” is underway through Sunday, Jan. 19, at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex. Holding on to hope when times are tough can take an awful lot of determination, and sometimes an awful lot of determination comes in a surprisingly small package. “Annie” has reminded generations of theatergoers that sunshine is always right around the corner. “Annie,” directed by Jenn Thompson, features the iconic book and score written by Tony Award winners Thomas Meehan, Charles Strouse and Martin Charnin. Tickets are available at broadwayinbirmingham.com and bjcc.org.

Bob Sykes Bar-B-Q Tour and Demo

Come hungry and enjoy an unforgettable finger-licking time when you visit the legendary pit master and restaurateur Van Sykes as he explains the history of Bob Sykes and Southern barbecue. Take your barbecue skills to the next level after attending the Saturday, Jan. 18, event from 9:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Van Sykes, a second-generation owner of the Bessemer family-owned restaurant, has worked in the iconic barbecue restaurant all his life. His parents, Bob and Maxine, founded the restaurant in 1957. Van Sykes possesses a gift for storytelling. Guests will taste their way through the Bob Sykes barbecue menu items and learn how they have stood the test of time. The private tour is a journey through what goes into creating Southern barbecue from the pit to the plate. For tickets, visit Bob Sykes Bar-B-Q or purchase online.

Bring a big appetite and learn the history of the iconic Bob Sykes barbecue restaurant. (contributed) Bring a big appetite and learn the history of the iconic Bob Sykes barbecue restaurant. (contributed) Bring a big appetite and learn the history of the iconic Bob Sykes barbecue restaurant. (contributed)

Pink Palace Casino Night

Mark your calendar for the annual Pink Palace Casino Night on Saturday, March 1, at 7 p.m. The Breast Cancer Research Foundation of Alabama is betting that the Vegas-themed evening will be a night of fun and fundraising in support of local breast cancer research. Guests will experience live music from II Da Maxx, Vegas-style casino games like blackjack, slots and roulette and a silent auction with items donated by local businesses. Silent auction items include vacation packages, luxury goods and a Taylor Swift Eras Tour Limited Edition Autographed Electric Guitar. The event will occur at Soiree Event Gallery in Hoover. Tickets include complimentary beer and wine, heavy hors d’oeuvres provided by Kathy G. and Co., $500 in charity gaming money and a chance to win door prizes. In-person attendees as well as at-home participants can bid in the silent auction. Learn more here.