Something Better Foods seeks to add tasty innovation to the Alabama industry

Something Better Foods Inc., a minority-owned, California-based food manufacturing company that specializes in plant-based products, has chosen Alabama for its next chapter, thanks to the State Small Business Credit Initiative.

Alabama’s State Small Business Credit Initiative (SSBCI) aims to boost private-sector lending through InvestAL and LendAL. Something Better Foods is supported by InvestAL.

This program operates an early-stage venture capital fund platform to stimulate high-growth, venture-backable startups with headquarters in Alabama. This initiative selects several small businesses to receive portions of $97 million in funding. Something Better Foods has been granted some of this funding, which will allow the company the perfect opportunity for growth through Alabama’s lower costs, resources and entrepreneurial support.

Charlie Pond, executive director of the SSBCI, says the program aims to help small businesses grow and bring more money into Alabama. Representatives from Innovate Alabama travel across the state to discuss the program and encourage small businesses to get involved.

Pond says their goal is to “Turn more nos into yeses.” Businesses go through an application process, including pitching their company to investors by presenting their business plans, strategies and financials. Something Better Foods is a California-based company, but, with this funding, it has committed to opening a manufacturing center in Huntsville. The company’s growth will create jobs and boost Alabama’s economy. Something Better Foods will also work with local farmers and use their ingredients during manufacturing.

Something Better Foods, sold under the brand name “Chef Chew’s Kitchen,” produces a variety of plant-based meat alternatives. Its mission is to democratize access to healthy, plant-based foods by making them affordable and accessible to all. Formerly sold under the name “Better Chew,” Chef Chew’s Kitchen has spent more than a decade pursuing authentic-tasting plant-based alternatives to favorite ethnic and comfort foods.

At the age of 18, founder G.W. Chew made the choice to start eating plant-based foods after experiencing the loss of family members due to diet-related diseases. However, he found that many plant-based foods were often unappetizing and unappealing. As a result, he’s spent the last 15 years exploring the human desire to consume meat and testing different cooking techniques with numerous ingredients to find the secret to creating the most authentic plant-based versions of his favorite foods.

Chew believes that quality, nutritious, affordable food should be available to everyone. However, recent data has found that nearly one in seven households face food insecurity or reduced food intake because of lack of money or other resources and these families often live in places designated as “food deserts.”

Food deserts are areas where food is not geographically or economically accessible. Data also shows that groceries in these deserts can cost significantly more. This puts a burden on low-income communities, which are often communities of color. Those living in food deserts are 55% less likely to have a well-rounded diet than people living in places with greater access to healthy food. Diet-related diseases such as diabetes, hypertension and obesity affect the Black community the most, which leads to having the highest mortality rate of any demographic. Chew seeks to improve these statistics by making healthy foods more accessible and affordable to low-income communities.

Alabama has numerous food deserts spread across the state, and Chew wants to improve this. His goal is to “dig deep into providing food in Huntsville and spreading from there.” He came here because the South has the highest rates of disease, but also lower manufacturing costs. These low costs will help keep his items at an affordable price and accessible for all.

Chef Chew’s Kitchen: Plant-based & Chef-Made Food can be found at Whole Foods with plans to expand in the future.