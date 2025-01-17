Alabama Power celebrates veterans during Salute to Veterans Bowl

Last month’s IS4S Salute to Veterans Bowl served as both a spirited football game and an opportunity to pay tribute to those who have served their country.
Formerly the Camellia Bowl, the Salute to Veterans Bowl on Dec. 14 saw the University of South Alabama Jaguars defeat the Western Michigan University Broncos 30-23.
Surrounding the game were activities highlighting the sacrifices of active-duty military and veterans.
Alabama Power was one of the sponsors of the event held at Montgomery’s historic Cramton Bowl.
“The game was such a special opportunity to celebrate our military partners and veterans,” said Leslie Sanders, vice president of Alabama Power’s Southern Division. “More than a sponsorship, discussed were ways we can work together (active duty, not-for-profit partners, the business community) to provide veterans with needed services and career choices when their time of active-duty service ends.”
World War II veteran Millard ‘Bo’ Carwyle was honored at the Salute to Veterans Bowl. (contributed)
Special presentations were also made during the game:
- Millard “Bo” Carwyle, a World War II veteran, received a standing ovation from the Salute to Veterans Bowl crowd as he was recognized for his past and current service to the nation. At 98 years old, Carwyle continues to be a vocal advocate for veterans and fitness as an ambassador for the Senior Olympics.
- Graham Hadley, Southeast regional manager of Helmets to Hardhats, presented Jerry Grissom, Alabama Power’s vice president of Labor Relations and Workforce Development, with a flag of valor in recognition of Alabama Power’s work to hire veterans and provide meaningful career opportunities.
- On behalf of the Alabama Power Foundation, Sanders presented Chad Carroll, president of the National Veterans Day Foundation, and Mark Ryan, president emeritus of the National Veterans Day Foundation, with a contribution to help support their activities to recognize and celebrate veterans in Alabama.
“Alabama is blessed with a well-trained and motivated veteran population,” Grissom said. “At Alabama Power, we’re working every day to recruit and hire veterans and connect business and industry with veterans for their own workforce needs. Our veterans have given so much and we will continue to advocate for policies and programs that support the well-being of every veteran to find success in civilian life.”
Veterans comprise 12% of Southern Company employees, with a 94% retention rate for new hires. Alabama Power, a wholly owned subsidiary of Southern Company, has a veteran workforce population of 10%.
The bowl game saw participation from military forces, including the U.S. Air Force and the Alabama National Guard.
Sgt. Megan Terry assigned to Joint Forces Headquarters talked with Sgt. First Class ‘Bo’ Carwyle at the Cramton Bowl, Montgomery, Alabama Dec. 14, 2024. Terry wanted to get a picture to honor Carlwyle for his achievements in the Alabama National Guard and now in the Air Force Civil Air Patrol. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Angelina Tran)
The 151st Army Band played cadence at the Cramton Bowl, Montgomery, Alabama Dec.14, 2024. The band honored military services members, past and present, during the Salute to Veterans Bowl. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Angelina Tran)
Spc. Myers, an Alabama National Guard soldier, showcased a vehicle at the Cramton Bowl, Montgomery, Alabama, Dec. 14, 2024. During the Salute to Veterans Game, Myers told a child about one of the military vehicles that the Alabama Guard wields. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Angelina Tran)
U.S. Air Force airmen honored the U.S. flag at the Cramton Bowl, Montgomery, Alabama, Dec. 14, 2024. The airmen had just parachuted onto the field and stood as the National Anthem was played for the Salute to Veterans Bowl. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Angelina Tran)
Maj. Gen. David Pritchett, the Alabama National Guard’s adjutant general, shook hands with the referees at the Cramton Bowl, Montgomery, as a thank you for allowing him to take part in the Salute to Veterans Bowl coin toss. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Angelina Tran)
Soldiers from the Romanian Army attended the Cramton Bowl, Montgomery, Alabama, Dec. 14, 2024. The Romanian soldiers had just competed in the Alabama’s Best Warrior Competition. They were recognized by Sgt. Megan Terry assigned to Joint Forces Headquarters at the Salute to Veterans Bowl. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Angelina Tran)
Staff Sgt. Bean, an Alabama National Guard soldier, talked to a child at the Cramton Bowl, Montgomery about how the cannon operates. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Angelina Tran)
