James Spann: Rain to start the weekend in Alabama, snow chances becoming clearer for Tuesday

RAIN ARRIVES TONIGHT: Clouds will continue to increase across Alabama this evening ahead of a disturbance that will bring periods of rain to the state tonight and tomorrow. At this point it looks like the most widespread rain will come overnight tonight, with just lingering showers tomorrow (no all-day rain or wash-out). Lows early tomorrow will be in the upper 40s and low 50s, and highs tomorrow afternoon will be in the 60s. A few spots over South Alabama might make a run at 70 degrees … but don’t get used to it!

The coldest air so far this season rolls into Alabama tomorrow night and Sunday with an icy north wind. Temperatures will hold in the upper 20s and low 30s over the northern half of the state, with wind chill indices in the teens. A few early morning snow flurries are possible over North Alabama, but the sky should become partly sunny during the day.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be dry and very cold. The low early in the day will be in the 12-18 degree range for much of North Alabama, with low 20s down to Mobile. Temperatures stay below freezing all day for the northern half of the state. Clouds will increase Monday night as a broad surface low forms in the Gulf of Mexico.

Global models are now in good agreement, all suggesting a good chance of snow for parts of the Deep South Tuesday. Highest probability of accumulating snow in Alabama for now is along and south of I-59… the southern 2/3 of the state. Based on the latest data it looks like the higher snow totals will be south of U.S. 80 (Demopolis to Montgomery to Opelika).

Models suggest snow should begin Tuesday morning, then continuing through the afternoon and evening hours before ending by midnight. It is still a little too early for a specific impact forecast, but where the precipitation falls roads will likely become snow covered quickly because of the very cold infrastructure. I will put out the first accumulation potential forecast tomorrow, but parts of Central and South Alabama could easily see several inches of snow from this event. Snowflakes are very possible in places like Mobile and Pensacola. But also keep in mind some sleet will likely be in the mix there as well.

While snow gets all the attention, please understand very cold air will be in place Sunday through Wednesday. It is possible that a few spots across far North Alabama could go below freezing Sunday, and stay below freezing until sometime Thursday morning. Plan now for 4-5 days of this Arctic airmass.

See the video briefing for maps, graphics, and more details.

ON THIS DATE IN 1999: An F4 tornado tracked across southern Jackson, Tennessee, damaging more than 200 homes and 55 buses. The storm killed six people and injured 106.

