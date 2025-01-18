Recipe: Creamy 3-Cheese Chicken & Garlic Pasta
OK, I’ll admit … I am a true pasta-lover. I could seriously eat it every day, especially during these cold winter months. It’s just something about a warm bowl of pasta that makes me feel warm and cozy inside.
This Creamy 3-Cheese Chicken & Garlic Pasta dish is something that I make almost every week in our home because it’s so versatile. You can add in a few veggies, omit the chicken or pair it with a different protein, such as grilled salmon. Either way you prepare it will be super delicious.
Like most of my recipes, this Creamy 3-Cheese Chicken & Garlic Pasta is very easy to make. I used simple seasonings here — just salt, pepper, garlic powder and Italian seasoning blend.
To save a little time, you can certainly use precooked chicken strips that are usually found in the deli section of the grocery store.
Now, I know what you’re going to think when you read the ingredients – anchovy paste in a pasta recipe? Trust me, it adds so much flavor. I like to call it my secret ingredient.
I usually throw in a little fresh parsley, but this is optional. It adds such a pretty pop of color.
Y’all, this was so good. It’s filled with tons of creamy, rich flavor. If you’re a pasta-lover like me, then you’ll definitely want to try this Creamy 3-Cheese Chicken & Garlic Pasta recipe.
Creamy 3-Cheese Chicken & Garlic Pasta
Click here for a printable recipe.
Serves: 6
Ingredients
- 2 boneless, skinless chicken breasts
- 2 teaspoons Italian seasoning
- 2 teaspoons garlic powder
- 2 tablespoons oil
- 1 pound spaghetti noodles
- 4 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 stick butter
- 1½ cups chicken broth
- ¾ cup heavy cream
- 1 tablespoon lemon juice
- 1 tablespoon anchovy paste
- ¼ cup grated Parmesan and Romano cheese
- ½ cup Italian blend shredded cheese
- Salt and pepper to taste
- Optional: crumbled bacon pieces and parsley for garnish
Instructions
- On medium-high heat, add oil to a large pot.
- Season chicken breasts with Italian seasoning, garlic powder, salt and pepper and place them in the pot.
- Cook for about 5-7 minutes on each side or until thoroughly cooked throughout.
- Cut chicken into pieces and set aside.
- In the same pot, add butter, garlic, heavy cream, lemon juice, chicken broth and anchovy paste. Stir until all ingredients are combined.
- Let simmer for about 5 minutes.
- While sauce is simmering, cook spaghetti noodles per package directions. Drain and set aside.
- Reduce the heat and add in the Parmesan and Romano cheese and the Italian blend cheese until melted.
- Toss in the cooked noodles and chicken, and serve with crumbled bacon and parsley on top, if desired. Enjoy.
Andrea Mathis is a registered dietitian and owner of Beautiful Eats & Things. For more great recipes, visit beautifuleatsandthings.com.