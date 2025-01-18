Published On: 01.18.25 | 

By: Andrea Mathis

Recipe: Creamy 3-Cheese Chicken & Garlic Pasta

Creamy 3-Cheese Chicken & Garlic Pasta is a super quick and easy dinner made with fresh ingredients, plus a little secret ingredient that takes this recipe to another level. (Andrea Mathis / Beautiful Eats & Things)

OK, I’ll admit … I am a true pasta-lover. I could seriously eat it every day, especially during these cold winter months. It’s just something about a warm bowl of pasta that makes me feel warm and cozy inside.

This Creamy 3-Cheese Chicken & Garlic Pasta dish is something that I make almost every week in our home because it’s so versatile. You can add in a few veggies, omit the chicken or pair it with a different protein, such as grilled salmon. Either way you prepare it will be super delicious.

Like most of my recipes, this Creamy 3-Cheese Chicken & Garlic Pasta is very easy to make. I used simple seasonings here — just salt, pepper, garlic powder and Italian seasoning blend.

Creamy 3-Cheese Chicken & Garlic Pasta. (Andrea Mathis / Beautiful Eats & Things)

To save a little time, you can certainly use precooked chicken strips that are usually found in the deli section of the grocery store.

Now, I know what you’re going to think when you read the ingredients – anchovy paste in a pasta recipe? Trust me, it adds so much flavor. I like to call it my secret ingredient.

I usually throw in a little fresh parsley, but this is optional. It adds such a pretty pop of color.

Y’all, this was so good. It’s filled with tons of creamy, rich flavor. If you’re a pasta-lover like me, then you’ll definitely want to try this Creamy 3-Cheese Chicken & Garlic Pasta recipe.

Creamy 3-Cheese Chicken & Garlic Pasta. (Andrea Mathis / Beautiful Eats & Things)

Creamy 3-Cheese Chicken & Garlic Pasta

Serves: 6

Ingredients

  • 2 boneless, skinless chicken breasts
  • 2 teaspoons Italian seasoning
  • 2 teaspoons garlic powder
  • 2 tablespoons oil
  • 1 pound spaghetti noodles
  • 4 cloves garlic, minced
  • 1 stick butter
  • 1½ cups chicken broth
  • ¾ cup heavy cream
  • 1 tablespoon lemon juice
  • 1 tablespoon anchovy paste
  • ¼ cup grated Parmesan and Romano cheese
  • ½ cup Italian blend shredded cheese
  • Salt and pepper to taste
  • Optional: crumbled bacon pieces and parsley for garnish

Instructions

  • On medium-high heat, add oil to a large pot.
  • Season chicken breasts with Italian seasoning, garlic powder, salt and pepper and place them in the pot.
  • Cook for about 5-7 minutes on each side or until thoroughly cooked throughout.
  • Cut chicken into pieces and set aside.
  • In the same pot, add butter, garlic, heavy cream, lemon juice, chicken broth and anchovy paste. Stir until all ingredients are combined.
  • Let simmer for about 5 minutes.
  • While sauce is simmering, cook spaghetti noodles per package directions. Drain and set aside.
  • Reduce the heat and add in the Parmesan and Romano cheese and the Italian blend cheese until melted.
  • Toss in the cooked noodles and chicken, and serve with crumbled bacon and parsley on top, if desired. Enjoy.

Andrea Mathis is a registered dietitian and owner of Beautiful Eats & Things. For more great recipes, visit beautifuleatsandthings.com.

