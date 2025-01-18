Recipe: Creamy 3-Cheese Chicken & Garlic Pasta

Creamy 3-Cheese Chicken & Garlic Pasta is a super quick and easy dinner made with fresh ingredients, plus a little secret ingredient that takes this recipe to another level. (Andrea Mathis / Beautiful Eats & Things)

OK, I’ll admit … I am a true pasta-lover. I could seriously eat it every day, especially during these cold winter months. It’s just something about a warm bowl of pasta that makes me feel warm and cozy inside.

This Creamy 3-Cheese Chicken & Garlic Pasta dish is something that I make almost every week in our home because it’s so versatile. You can add in a few veggies, omit the chicken or pair it with a different protein, such as grilled salmon. Either way you prepare it will be super delicious.

Like most of my recipes, this Creamy 3-Cheese Chicken & Garlic Pasta is very easy to make. I used simple seasonings here — just salt, pepper, garlic powder and Italian seasoning blend.

To save a little time, you can certainly use precooked chicken strips that are usually found in the deli section of the grocery store.

Now, I know what you’re going to think when you read the ingredients – anchovy paste in a pasta recipe? Trust me, it adds so much flavor. I like to call it my secret ingredient.

I usually throw in a little fresh parsley, but this is optional. It adds such a pretty pop of color.

Y’all, this was so good. It’s filled with tons of creamy, rich flavor. If you’re a pasta-lover like me, then you’ll definitely want to try this Creamy 3-Cheese Chicken & Garlic Pasta recipe.

Creamy 3-Cheese Chicken & Garlic Pasta

Serves: 6

Ingredients

2 boneless, skinless chicken breasts

2 teaspoons Italian seasoning

2 teaspoons garlic powder

2 tablespoons oil

1 pound spaghetti noodles

4 cloves garlic, minced

1 stick butter

1½ cups chicken broth

¾ cup heavy cream

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1 tablespoon anchovy paste

¼ cup grated Parmesan and Romano cheese

½ cup Italian blend shredded cheese

Salt and pepper to taste

Optional: crumbled bacon pieces and parsley for garnish

Instructions

On medium-high heat, add oil to a large pot.

Season chicken breasts with Italian seasoning, garlic powder, salt and pepper and place them in the pot.

Cook for about 5-7 minutes on each side or until thoroughly cooked throughout.

Cut chicken into pieces and set aside.

In the same pot, add butter, garlic, heavy cream, lemon juice, chicken broth and anchovy paste. Stir until all ingredients are combined.

Let simmer for about 5 minutes.

While sauce is simmering, cook spaghetti noodles per package directions. Drain and set aside.

Reduce the heat and add in the Parmesan and Romano cheese and the Italian blend cheese until melted.

Toss in the cooked noodles and chicken, and serve with crumbled bacon and parsley on top, if desired. Enjoy.

Andrea Mathis is a registered dietitian and owner of Beautiful Eats & Things. For more great recipes, visit beautifuleatsandthings.com.