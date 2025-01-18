University of Alabama President Stuart R. Bell to step down in July
Dr. Stuart R. Bell, the 29th president of the University of Alabama, has announced his plans to step down from the presidency in midsummer, completing a decade in leadership.
The announcement comes as the university celebrates achievements in enrollment, academic quality, research activity and funding, fundraising, athletics and campus development during his tenure. In the last century, only George Denny and Frank Rose have served more years in the role. Bell’s thoughtfully planned transition leaves the campus in a position of strength.
“It has truly been an honor to serve and represent the University of Alabama as president over the last 10 years,” Bell said. “I am grateful for the longstanding support of our Board of Trustees and filled with pride and gratitude for all the accomplishments of our students, faculty, staff and alumni. Collectively, we have witnessed record-breaking successes, and, as our university continues its positive trajectory, the moment is right to initiate the completion of my tenure as president.”
Bell began his presidency in July 2015 after serving in leadership roles at Louisiana State University and the University of Kansas. He earlier served 16 years on the UA faculty and was chair of the mechanical engineering department and founder and first director of the Center for Advanced Vehicle Technologies.
His announcement provides time for the University of Alabama System Board of Trustees and UA System leadership to conduct a national search for the next campus leader. Bell emphasized his intention of continuing work on important campus priorities while supporting the transition. He looks forward to a future return to the faculty.
“President Bell’s visionary leadership over the past decade has been nothing short of extraordinary for the University of Alabama, and the future is bright thanks to his contributions,” said UA System Interim Chancellor Sid J. Trant. “Dr. Bell has led the university with total dedication and has represented the Capstone with excellence at every turn. It has been an honor to serve with Dr. Bell, and I look forward to our continued work together over the next several months as we build upon the university’s success and ensure a seamless transition.”
A decade of distinction
Bell will leave the UA campus in a strong position for future momentum following a notable and comprehensive range of achievements.
Enrollment growth has been a hallmark of Bell’s presidency with record numbers, including topping 40,800 students last fall, highlighted by the largest number of in-state first-year students in campus history. His unwavering commitment to student success enabled second-year retention rates to reach an all-time high of almost 90%. In-state student growth is outpacing the state’s population growth, up 7.9% among first-time undergraduates. First-generation students grew almost 10% in 2024 alone.
Under his watch, the university enrolled more than 1,000 National Merit Scholars this fall, among the most of any institution in the country. UA has been recognized as a Top Producing Institution of Fulbright U.S. Scholars for the first time and of Fulbright U.S. Students seven times. With 17 Rhodes Scholars, 16 Truman Scholars, 43 Hollings Scholars and 20 Boren Scholars in its history, UA is unmatched in the state. Over the last decade, more than 90,000 students have earned degrees from the Capstone.
Early in his tenure, Bell led the campus to earn the Carnegie Classification’s R1 status for high research activity, and UA remains one of the fastest-growing universities in research activity in the nation. Sponsored research funding grew exponentially, reaching nearly $270 million last year, and the university’s economic impact on Alabama tops $2.9 billion annually.
Fundraising, which is paramount to creating opportunities for students at UA, was transformed and records shattered as Bell launched the university’s Rising Tide Capital Campaign in October 2016. After surpassing the original $1.5 billion goal last year, the campaign is on track to achieve its new goal of $1.8 billion before wrapping up in 2026. The campaign has produced more than 1,100 new endowed scholarships and created almost 70 new endowed faculty support funds.
Under Bell’s leadership, the University of Alabama and the Southeastern Conference were highlighted on the world stage as UA student-athletes excelled across many sports with three national championships in football, the school’s first appearances in the men’s basketball Final Four and numerous SEC championships. UA student-athletes also won numerous individual national championships and recorded the highest academic performance rate in school history.
“Stuart Bell has provided a decade of exceptional service to the University of Alabama, where his steady leadership has proved valuable in managing the myriad challenges present in modern-day higher education,” said SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey. “The lives he touched through his passion for the advancement of the Alabama student experience will be his lasting legacy. He has also been an important leader in the Southeastern Conference during a time of significant change in college sports, and I am appreciative of the wise counsel he has provided on the transformative issues that are shaping the future of college athletics.”
Bell has also overseen the tremendous growth of a vibrant institution, with 26 new and more than 60 renovated campus buildings, including critical donor-funded projects like the Randall Welcome Center, Hewson Hall, Stran-Hardin Arena for adapted athletics, Drummond Lyon Hall and the soon-to-be-completed Smith Family Center for the Performing Arts. He launched the nationally acclaimed “Where Legends Are Made” branding campaign in 2016 and successfully navigated the campus through the worldwide pandemic to come back stronger than ever, with a return to in-person class opportunities in July 2020 and one of the nation’s first in-person commencements in August 2020.
Leadership, service and recognition
While the UA campus witnessed unprecedented success, Bell’s personal accomplishments and commitment to service continued to earn recognition. Currently serving as president of the SEC, he was inducted into the State of Alabama Engineering Hall of Fame and received the Texas A&M University College of Engineering Alumni Honor Award, among other achievements.
Bell and his wife, Susan, have made an indelible impact on the Tuscaloosa community, leading the university’s annual United Way campaign, among many other civic and philanthropic efforts.
“I had the honor of leading the presidential search that welcomed Dr. Bell back to the University of Alabama in 2015, and it has since been a privilege to work alongside him throughout his exceptional presidency,” said Trustee Karen P. Brooks, who will chair the search for Bell’s successor. “The University of Alabama has been fortunate to have this beloved leader at the helm for 10 years, and we will certainly miss working with him. The Board of Trustees proudly celebrates President Bell’s historic success and legendary legacy, and we congratulate him and his equally outstanding wife, Susan, on this well-deserved next chapter following a decade of exemplary service.”
The UA System will launch a comprehensive national search for the university’s next president and will retain an executive search firm to support the search advisory committee, which will soon be appointed and announced.
Read a message from Bell to the UA community and a list of accomplishments under his presidency.
This story originally appeared on the University of Alabama’s website.