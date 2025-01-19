How to make engaging in your Alabama community a priority in 2025

Live Locally Alabama is a new quality-of-life campaign launched by the Alabama League of Municipalities. Its aim is to encourage more civic engagement in 2025. (Alabama League of Municipalities)

Beginning a new year offers an opportunity to reflect on the past and set meaningful intentions for the future, and one of the most impactful resolutions you can make is to deepen your connection with your community. Living locally not only improves the quality of life in your area but also helps build stronger, more resilient neighborhoods.

The Alabama League of Municipalities (ALM) recently launched its quality-of-life campaign, Live Locally Alabama, on behalf of Alabama’s municipal leaders. The goal of this initiative is to encourage more civic engagement in 2025 as well as instill community pride and highlight the crucial role municipal government plays in the daily lives of Alabama’s residents.

Alabama has 465 cities and towns of various sizes, each with its own strengths and challenges. The campaign aims to provide strategic resources and one-on-one consultations for municipalities to help them improve how they showcase their uniqueness and remind residents of the quality-of-life services they provide, especially as a new year unfolds.

Three current mayors and former presidents of ALM share their insights on the importance of being active in your community.

“Being involved in your community is one of the most impactful ways to shape the future of where you live,” says Hartselle Mayor Randy Garrison. “Whether it is volunteering, participating in local events, attending city council meetings, following social media updates from your local government or attending community updates, your involvement helps strengthen the community and ensures your voice is heard.”

Alabama is rich in cultural history, home to a growing number of attractions and recreational activities, and has an abundance of natural resources for families to enjoy. Through public safety, infrastructure improvements, economic investment, education, workforce development and community grants and opportunities, local governments are the cornerstone for creating sustainable futures for communities.

“Local government affects every aspect of our daily lives — from public safety, public education and picking up garbage to water and sewage infrastructure, parks and the creation of businesses and jobs,” says Saraland Mayor Howard Rubenstein. “It’s important to live locally through activities like shopping locally at mom-and-pop stores, eating locally at your favorite restaurants, learning locally by taking your kids to a museum nearby or exploring locally by trying a new biking trail. All these activities and more support the well-being of your community.”

As 2025 unfolds, the campaign encourages all residents to make their voices heard on behalf of their communities’ needs. Tuskegee Mayor Tony Haygood explains how imperative it is to not stay silent. “It is critical that we hear from citizens to understand their needs, wants and expectations, in terms of the quality of life, that are important to them in their particular communities,” he says. “By bringing their concerns to our attention, it gives us the opportunity to address a situation and seek a satisfactory resolution before the matter grows into a major challenge, hazard or problem later.”

As the new year begins, residents are encouraged to make resolutions that focus on engaging more with their communities. Setting goals such as volunteering regularly, attending local government meetings, supporting local businesses and participating in neighborhood improvement projects can make a significant impact. By staying informed and actively participating, residents can strengthen their own community to make it a better place to live, work and play. To learn more about the Live Locally Alabama campaign, visit the campaign website.